👋 Good Wednesday morning!

President Joe Biden will travel to Israel on July 13 for a two-day visit, the White House announced on Tuesday morning. His visit to the country will reportedly include a state dinner with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on July 14. The purpose of the visit, according to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, is to “reinforce the United States’ iron-clad commitment to Israel’s security and prosperity.”

Biden will also travel to the Palestinian territories, where he will meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and “reiterate his strong support for a two-state solution,” according to Jean-Pierre.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennettpredicted that Biden will “integrate Israel into the Middle East” during the trip.

From Israel, the president will travel to Saudi Arabia, where he will attend a summit with the leaders of the ​​Gulf Cooperation Council and Iraq, Jordan and Egypt.

“I have no doubt that the challenge that Iran poses to the region and beyond will be high on the agenda when President Biden is in Israel next month and when he is in Saudi Arabia next month meeting with the GCC and meeting with his Saudi partners as well,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said at a Tuesday briefing.

Secretary of State Tony Blinken told PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff that regional changes brought about by the Abraham Accords will likely also come up when the president is in Saudi Arabia.

“We’ve seen remarkable things happen in the last few years in bringing countries in the region closer together, including Israel, and that, I’m sure, will be a topic as well,” Blinken told Woodruff.

Last night in Nevada’s 1st Congressional District primary, Republican military veteran Mark Robertson beat out Maccabee Task Force Executive Director David Brog and former Latinos for Trump organizer Carolina Serrano to advance to the general election against Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV) — who easily beat a progressive challenger backed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt coasted through the Republican Senate primary to the general election, where he’ll face off against Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), seen as one of the most endangered Senate Democrats this cycle.

In South Carolina, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) survived a challenge from former state Rep. Katie Arrington, who was backed by former President Donald Trump. Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC), who voted to impeach Trump, lost his primary to former state Rep. Russell Fry, who had the former president’s endorsement.

In Texas’ 34th Congressional District, Republican Mayra Flores beat Democrat Dan Sanchez in a special election to serve out the remainder of former Rep. Filemon Vela’s (D-TX) term.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will receive a classified briefing today from Iran Envoy Rob Malley and National Security Council Middle East Coordinator Brett McGurk on Iran’s nuclear program and the U.S.’s strategy.