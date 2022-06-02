👋 Good Thursday morning!

Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg announced on Wednesday that she plans to leave the company, which she joined 14 years ago, this fall as she looks to focus on family and philanthropy.

Sandberg’s departure from the Facebook parent company, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, comes as the executive has lowered her public profile as Facebook transitioned to Meta, and as her senior reports took on greater responsibilities.

In a reply to Sandberg’s announcement — which was made on Facebook — Mark Zuckerberg called her departure “the end of an era,” adding that Sandberg “architected our ads business, hired great people, forged our management culture, and taught me how to run a company.”

Sandberg has used her platform to advocate for Jewish causes. Last fall, she participated in Hillel International’s #OwnYourStar campaign, which encouraged college students to use social media to publicly embrace their Judaism. “Antisemitism is on the rise around the world,” Sandberg wrote in an Instagram post to her 864,000 Instagram followers, which accompanied a photograph of a blue sweater adorned with a Star of David necklace. “Many Jews live and worship in fear every day. Fear of threats and abuse. Fear of violence. The subtle, nagging fear that we’re not welcome. I’m proud to be Jewish.”

In December, she donated $5 million to United Hatzalah at the group’s Miami gala. Her parents, Dr. Joel and Adele Sandberg, are backers of the group, and her father is a board member.