👋 Good Wednesday morning!

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived in Washington Tuesday night for two days of meetings. Absent from the delegation: Bennett’s pick for Israel’s ambassador to the U.S., Michael Herzog, who is awaiting government confirmation.

Bennett is scheduled to meet with AIPAC leadership this morning before separate afternoon meetings with Secretary of State Tony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. He’ll meet with President Joe Biden on Thursday.

In an interview with The New York Times ahead of his trip, Bennett said the main goal of the meetings is to reiterate Israel’s opposition to American-led attempts to return to the nuclear agreement with Iran and continue Israel’s covert attacks on Iran’s nuclear program.

He highlighted that the visit would be used to reset the tone of Israel’s relationship with the United States and show that Israel has moved on from former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “I call it the good-will government,” Bennett told the Times. “There’s a new dimension here — coming up with new ways to address problems, being very realistic, very pragmatic, and being reasonable with friends.”

Bennett said he will seek common ground with the Biden administration on Iran and present the White House with a new and constructive approach to containing Iran’s nuclear program, including strengthening ties with Arab countries opposed to Iran’s regional influence and nuclear ambitions.

The Israeli prime minister said he does not see an Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement forming during his tenure and, despite Biden’s opposition, said he would continue allowing for natural expansion of Israeli communities in the West Bank. Bennett also appeared unsupportive of American plans to reopen the U.S. consulate for Palestinians in Jerusalem. “Jerusalem is the capital of Israel,” he told the Times. “It’s not the capital of other nations.”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) committed to passing the Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure bill by September 27 “with a commitment to rally House Democratic support for its passage,” ending a stalemate with a group of centrist Democrats led by Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ). Democrats voted unanimously in favor of the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget blueprint after her announcement.

Pelosi also agreed to only bring forward a budget package that can pass the Senate, signaling that the $3.5 trillion total will likely have to be decreased.

She specifically praised Gottheimer, saying, “I thank Congressman Gottheimer and others for their enthusiastic support for the infrastructure bill and know that they also share in the Build Back Better vision of President Biden.”

The House Progressive Caucus reiterated that its members will not vote for the infrastructure bill until the budget bill passes. With the House not set to vote again until September 20 and specific programs and spending levels in the budget still up for debate, it will be difficult to finish and pass the budget before September 27.

Arab-Israeli Knesset Member Said al-Harumi, 49, died from a sudden heart attack early Wednesday morning. The MK, from the Ra’am party, will be replaced by Iman Khatib-Yassin, who will return to the Knesset as the only hijab-wearing lawmaker.

Israel’s President Isaac Herzogtweeted in Hebrew and Arabic that he was “shocked and pained by the untimely passing of my friend Said al-Harumi, the chairman of the Knesset Interior Committee and a man of the Negev. In his many roles, al-Harumi was a wise and amicable public servant who faithfully represented the Bedouin community in the Negev. My deepest condolences to his family and friends.”