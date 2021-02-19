👋 Good Friday morning!

Last night on the social network Clubhouse, more than 2,000 listeners joined Rabbi David Wolpe’s Thursday night Torah talk, including Marc Andreessen, a Clubhouse investor with 2.7 million followers on the app, who was pitched by fellow speaker Bari Weiss to officially join the tribe. Andreessen joked he is on his way, saying: “I may be the first person converted entirely through WhatsApp and Clubhouse.”

Yesterday on the social network Twitter, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted a JI article about comments Ben Rhodes made on Peter Beinart’s podcast. Pompeo falsely asserted that Rhodes made the comments to Jewish Insider. He did not. Pompeo also claimed Rhodes said that “Netanyahu — and all Jews — are ‘corrupt and cruel.’” He did not.

Tablet’s Yair Rosenberg clarified Pompeo’s tweets, calling the comments a “series of lies” and pointing out that “there are very loud factions dedicated to fabricating demonic positions and falsely attributing them to the other side.”

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) was more blunt: “Delete this tweet, Mr. Secretary,” he wrote. “You made that up.”

What the article actually said: “Later, Rhodes speculated on what drives Netanyahu’s world view: ‘Maybe the view is, “Jews have been screwed throughout history, by a corrupt cruel world. And so you know what, we just have to be corrupt and cruel ourselves. That’s the only way to survive in this world.”’” Full video of Rhodes’s comments here.

The Biden administration formally offered to restart talks with Iran over the nuclear deal yesterday, with Secretary of State Tony Blinken telling his EU counterparts that the U.S. is ready to engage.

The U.S. also officially informed the U.N. that it was rescinding an assertion by the Trump administration that all “snapback” sanctions on Iran had been reactivated. Reuters reported that officials in the administration informed Israel ahead of time about its plan.

But Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said this morning that Iran would only reverse recent actions on its nuclear program once U.S. sanctions are lifted, contrary to the timeline of events Blinken and the EU laid out.

An Israeli woman who crossed over into Syria recently was returned to Israel overnight as part of a Russian-brokered deal that saw the release of two Syrian shepherds and clemency for a Syrian woman.

