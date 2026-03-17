LEAKED CABLE

Rubio tells diplomats to work with Israel on messaging against Iran

Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a recent cable encouraged American diplomats to work with local Israeli embassies on messaging efforts to encourage foreign governments to collaborate with the U.S. in its war against Iran, ABC News reported on Monday.

“At post’s discretion, advocacy efforts should be coordinated with Israeli diplomatic counterparts,” a leaked diplomatic cable stated, according to ABC.

In the cable titled “Elevated Concern of [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] Activity,” Rubio noted that there is an “elevated risk of attack” from Iran, and told diplomats to encourage the governments where they were posted to “move expeditiously to diminish the capabilities of Iran and Iran-aligned terrorist groups from attacking our respective nations and citizens.”

“We assess that the Iranian regime is more sensitive to collective action than unilateral action, and that joint pressure is more likely to compel behavior change by the regime than unilateral actions alone,” the cable reportedly stated. “We must act while international attention is focused now to end the Iranian campaign of terror in the Middle East and globally. Do not allow this critical movement to pass.”

The report comes as President Donald Trump pushes for other countries to join U.S. efforts to prevent Iran from closing the Strait of Hormuz, the point through which oil can be transported out of the Gulf to the open sea.

Rubio also directed diplomats in countries that have not declared the IRGC and Hezbollah to be terrorist organizations to relay the message that they should do so “swiftly,” because “such a designation will intensify the pressure on the Iranian regime and limit its ability to sponsor terror activities across the globe that jeopardizes the safety and security of your populations.”

The cable reportedly noted that the IRGC plans and carries out terrorist attacks on foreign soil and directs espionage and influence operations, which are “intentional acts designed to intimidate populations and inflict harm on your civilians.”