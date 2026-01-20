Shapiro’s memoir exposes tougher terrain for pro-Israel Dems amid rising party divisions

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Daniel Biss sought AIPAC’s support before turning against Israel in congressional bid, sources say

Jewish groups meet with HHS civil rights office to confront antisemitism in medicine

Jewish leaders condemn ‘classic antisemitism’ in Josh Shapiro’s account of Harris VP vetting

Netanyahu comes out against Board of Peace for Gaza as Turkey, Qatar get seats

Tucker Carlson makes second White House visit in two weeks

New York City Council Speaker Menin unveils playbook to fight antisemitism

Amy Acton became a household name in Ohio — now, she wants to be governor

Israel likely to send a bobsledding team to the Winter Olympic Games for the first time

The red line that wasn’t: Will Trump back down from attacking Iran?

Ex-hostage’s wife writes book to help children deal with loss post-Oct. 7

Senior Heritage staffer quits, joins Pence’s Advancing American Freedom

Mamdani’s antisemitism strategy: Reluctant to confront extremist threats while pledging to protect Jews 

CCNY Students for Justice in Palestine chapter remains registered campus group after promoting pro-Hamas protest

Saudi Arabia’s talks to acquire Chinese-Pakistani JF-17 jets could complicate its pursuit of U.S. F-35s 

In PA swing district, Democrat Bob Harvie pitches affordability — and unconditional support for Israel

Trump, Netanyahu at odds over Israeli plans to end reliance on U.S. military aid

Kennedy Center President Ric Grenell to Jewish donors: ‘Act quickly’ to fund theater’s Israeli Lounge or risk losing it

Suspect in Mississippi arson confesses to targeting synagogue because of ‘Jewish ties’

Mamdani’s slow, muted response condemning pro-Hamas protest alarming NYC Dems

Tehran threatens to attack U.S. bases as Trump considers military options against Iran

Jackson’s only synagogue targeted in arson attack

After years in exile, Venezuelan Jews celebrate the fall of Maduro

Gov. Phil Murphy killed New Jersey antisemitism legislation, sources say

GOP senators back Trump’s threat to Iranian regime over protest crackdown

Mamdani silent as pro-Hamas group protests near synagogue

U.S. lawmakers weigh in on fears of Saudi Arabia accommodating Islamists

New York Jewish leaders hope Menin will serve as check against Mamdani

Qatar ranks as top foreign donor to American universities

Why Israel recognized Somaliland — and what the rest of the world might do next

Asked about antisemitism, VP Vance says ‘all forms of ethnic hatred’ should be rejected

The judge overseeing the Maduro trial blazed a trail for Jewish lawyers

Department of Justice funding deal allocates $5 million to protect religious institutions

More U.S. strikes on Iran are possible, lawmakers say

Bruce Blakeman outlines his approach to antisemitism if elected NY governor

AIPAC appoints Deryn Sousa as spokesperson

Toppling Maduro may weaken Iran’s hold in Latin America

Trump vows to ‘rescue’ Iranian protesters if regime attacks

Mamdani slammed for repealing antisemitism executive orders

Saudi Arabia pivots from moderation

Qatar’s education minister mourns Hamas terrorist’s death

Trump vows additional strikes on Iran if it rebuilds ballistic missile or nuclear programs

The rabbi running a digital clubhouse for Jewish hockey fanatics

Netanyahu’s nominee to lead Mossad is his close advisor and an IDF general who fought the system

Trump-appointed Holocaust Museum board members pushing to oust Bernie Sanders 

Trump’s Syria strategy tested amid resurgence of ISIS in Damascus

Pentagon plan to reorganize military could undermine U.S.-Israel security, experts warn

ADL finds more than 20% of Mamdani transition team appointees have extremist backgrounds

AJC CEO calls for Jewish organizations to unify over communal security 

Texas Jewish voters alarmed by James Talarico’s Israel rhetoric

State Dept. nominee espoused antisemitic views, downplayed the Holocaust

At AmericaFest, Shapiro, Carlson clash over the future of the conservative movement

Senate education committee chair presses NEA over antisemitism complaints

Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman, eyeing NYC school chancellor post, praised Nick Fuentes online

Lawmakers force Coast Guard to maintain ban on swastikas, nooses as hate symbols

Bob Kraft’s anti-hate group slams Los Angeles wide receiver Puka Nacua for antisemitic TD dance

Mamdani appointee resigns after complaining about ‘money hungry Jews’ on social media

Norman Podhoretz remembered as visionary of neoconservative thought

House resolution calls for safeguards to address antisemitism in artificial intelligence

Australian Jews’ warnings about rising antisemitism were ignored, U.S. lawmakers say

Trump warns that Israel, ‘Jewish lobby’ have lost influence in D.C.

U.S. federal funding uncertainty looms as Sydney attack renews American Jewish security fears

Sydney Hanukkah massacre leads New York Democrats to grapple with ‘globalize the intifada’ rhetoric

JD Vance links youth antisemitism to immigration, demographics of Gen Z

FBI foils New Year’s Eve terror attack by extremist group linked to synagogue protest

The ‘flashing red lights’ that Canberra ignored

Lander struggles to land hits on Goldman — beyond disagreeing on Israel

U.S. officials tie Hanukkah terror attack in Australia to surge in global antisemitism

Fifteen dead in shooting at Sydney Hanukkah event

Rosen, McCormick push for new sanctions on the Houthis over human rights violations

ANALYSIS

Shapiro’s memoir exposes tougher terrain for pro-Israel Dems amid rising party divisions

Shapiro’s decision to go public with allegations that the last presidential nominee’s team exhibited bigotry underscores just how deep the divisions are within the party

RYAN COLLERD/AFP via Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro (L) speak to the press while making a stop at the Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024.

By
Josh Kraushaar
January 20, 2026

Concerns over rising antisemitism and growing hostility toward Israel within the Democratic Party have long been on a slow boil. 

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s blockbuster revelation in his upcoming memoir that he was asked by Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign during the VP vetting process if he was ever an agent of the Israeli government underscores just how fraught the political environment has gotten for Jewish Democrats who support Israel.

Shapiro’s decision to go public with allegations that the last presidential nominee’s team exhibited bigotry underscores just how deep the divisions are within the party, especially as he considers a 2028 presidential run. These rifts pit the party’s moderate wing — which is generally supportive of Israel and harbors zero tolerance for antisemitism — against an ascendant left wing, exemplified by the disruptive anti-Israel protesters that Harris was pandering to at the time of her veepstakes deliberations.

Shapiro, if he runs for national office, is planting his flag in the mainstream wing of the Democratic Party, willing to call out antisemitism when he sees it, including on college campuses in his state, and supporting Israel — even while strongly criticizing some policies of the Netanyahu government. In his book, he proudly discusses his personal connections to Israel and the role Judaism plays in his life.

These were uncontroversial views within the Democratic Party, until the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks against the Jewish state emboldened an ugly strain of extremism that has, all too often, been accommodated by party leaders. (Shapiro also revealed that Harris insisted he apologize for his condemnation of intimidation targeting Jewish students at the University of Pennsylvania by anti-Israel protesters, which he refused to do.)

Anyone documenting the evolution of Democratic Party politics over the last few years can see the red flags. New York City, the epicenter of Jewish life in the United States, elected a mayor who refuses to recognize Israel as a Jewish state. Jewish Democrats running for office in progressive constituencies buckle under pressure to call Israel’s war against Hamas a “genocide” or decide to suddenly condemn AIPAC to showcase their progressive bona fides. A majority of Democratic voters, according to recent polls, now have an unfavorable view of Israel. 

Indeed, Harris’ decision to pick Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz over Shapiro as her running mate — amid concern about backlash from anti-Israel forces within the party — is an example of how politically damaging it can be for Democrats to indulge such far-left activism. Outside of his folksy demeanor, Walz offered little for the national ticket and now is enmeshed in scandal in his home state. If he was tapped, Shapiro boasted the moderate record and swing-state success that at least could have moved the needle a bit more. 

A Shapiro presidential candidacy would be a bet on a return to normalcy within the Democratic Party electorate. By calling out the Harris campaign’s behavior during the veepstakes vetting, Shapiro is drawing a red line between those who would tolerate bigotry in favor of those prioritizing electability by appealing to a middle-of-the-road normie voters. (He’s also reminding Democratic voters about the vulnerabilities Harris would bring to the table as a repeat presidential candidate as she mulls over another national campaign.)

For a short time after President Donald Trump’s decisive victory over Harris last November, it seemed like the moderates held the momentum within the party — and that a candidate with a proven record of winning over independents, like Shapiro, would be most appealing for a party desperate to win. 

But as the resistance reasserted itself amid Trump’s governing excesses, and Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s brand of far-left, anti-Israel populism proved successful in New York City, the energy has shifted squarely to the left, to the point where it’s difficult for the silent majority to fight back.

It feels like ages ago that former Sen. Joe Lieberman, a proudly observant Jew and pro-Israel stalwart, was embraced by the Democratic Party at all levels and proved an asset to the party’s presidential ticket. Just two decades later, it’s an open question whether another pro-Israel moderate Jewish Democrat will receive the same warm reception. 

