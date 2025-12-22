Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
PERSONNEL PROBLEMS

ADL finds more than 20% of Mamdani transition team appointees have extremist backgrounds

Among the appointees, Kazi Fouzia called Oct. 7 justified and Mohammed Karim Chowdhury said Zionists are worse than Nazis

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

New York City Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani celebrates during an election night event at the Brooklyn Paramount Theater in Brooklyn, New York on November 4, 2025.

By
Matthew Kassel
December 22, 2025

A new report by the Anti-Defamation League highlights several members of New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s transition team who have used antisemitic tropes and justified Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attacks, among other issues the group flags as “deeply troubling” and that raise further questions about his vetting process.

The document, published on Monday, comes days after the ADL uncovered antisemitic comments by  a top transition appointee, Catherine Almonte Da Costa, who had denigrated Jews in a series of past social media posts. Da Costa resigned shortly after the posts were publicized amid backlash from critics. 

Mamdani said last week that he was unaware of those comments and would hire an outside legal team to assist with the vetting process as he staffs his administration — noting “clear changes that need to be made” and are “underway.”

But the ADL writes in its new document that other appointees merit scrutiny as Mamdani prepares to assume office on Jan. 1. The ADL, which reviewed more than 400 transition appointees announced in November to help fill his administration, identified “many examples of individuals who have engaged in some type of antisemitic, anti-Zionist, or anti-Israel activities” and “have ties to” antisemitic groups and figures, according to the document. 

The organization, which has closely monitored Mamdani’s ongoing transition, says that it “has long distinguished between legitimate criticism of Israeli government policies and antisemitism.”

“The swift action taken in the Da Costa case demonstrates that when clear antisemitic statements are identified, Mayor-elect Mamdani’s team can and will respond appropriately,” the ADL says. “This makes it all the more important to understand how other appointments with concerning backgrounds were made and what this reveals about the vetting standards that will be applied to actual administration positions.”

Among the transition team members the ADL singles out is Zakiyah Shaakir-Ansari, co-executive director of Alliance for Quality Education who was named to the youth and education committee and is one of several appointees who expressed support for or participated in anti-Israel campus encampments. 

In one photo uncovered by the ADL, Shaakir-Ansari is pictured in front of a banner with an inverted red triangle — popularized by Hamas to identify targets — and the words “long live the resistance.” The ADL also flagged a cartoon that Shaakir-Ansari posted on social media that depicts “Israel as a dog pushing a person representing Palestine off a bed,” according to the document.

Meanwhile, a day after the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks, Kazi Fouzia, director of organizing at DRUM Beats and a member of Mamdani’s committee on worker justice, defended the violence in a social media post claiming “Resistance are Justified when people are occupied” above footage of an anti-Israel demonstration in Manhattan, the document shows.

Youssef Mubaraz, director of public relations for of the Yemeni American Merchants Association who was appointed to serve on the committee on small businesses, also dismissed a Facebook video about Hamas’ widespread use of sexual violence on Oct. 7 as “propaganda,” according to the ADL.

The ADL writes that more than 20% of Mamdani’s appointees “have a documented history of making or sharing anti-Zionist or anti-Israel statements.” Mohammed Karim Chowdhury, also a member of the worker justice committee, previously shared a post claiming that “Zionists are worse than Haman of ancient times, the Inquisition, and the Nazis” and that “Zionists are never Jews,” the document notes.

“It’s all about the benjamins!” Rocky Bucano, who serves on the committee on arts and culture, wrote in a 2019 Facebook post that promoted antisemitic tropes “criticizing Israeli and American leaders,” the ADL says.  

At least four transition appointees have ties to Louis Farrakhan, the virulently antisemitic leader of the Nation of Islam, the ADL notes — citing Tamika Mallory, the former Women’s March organizer who was named to the community safety committee, and  Jacques Léandre, who is serving on the legal affairs team, among others. 

Other appointees have “connections to groups that openly promote terror and harass Jewish people,” the ADL says — including Within Our Lifetime, a radical anti-Israel organization that has engaged in antisemitic provocation.

In reviewing the transition team, the ADL writes in its document that many of Mamdani’s committee appointments “are inconsistent with his campaign commitments to prioritize the safety of New York’s Jewish community.”

“The composition of these transition committees will directly influence the administration’s policies and approach to Jewish community concerns,” the ADL states, “and the current appointments raise serious questions as to whether those concerns will not be adequately represented or addressed.”

A transition spokesperson, asked to comment on the report, referred Jewish Insider to Mamdani’s comments made during a press conference on Monday. 

“We must distinguish between antisemitism and criticism of the Israeli government,” he said of the findings, arguing that “the ADL’s report oftentimes ignores this distinction, and in doing so it draws attention away from the very real crisis of antisemitism we see.”

