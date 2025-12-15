STATE-SANCTIONED SERMON?

At Mecca’s Grand Mosque, Saudi imam condemns Israel and calls Palestinian children ‘role models’

During a Friday sermon at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Saleh bin Abdullah bin Humaid — one of the nine imams of the mosque — urged Muslims to view Palestinian children as role models in the face of what he described as an “oppressive and brutal Zionist enemy.”

“Among the most joyful examples and noble images are the young children of Palestine,” said bin Humaid. “Heroic children whose fathers were killed while they watched and whose homes were demolished while they witnessed. Jerusalem and Palestine will remain high and lofty in the hearts of Arabs and Muslims.”

The imam also praised what he described as Palestinian steadfastness, saying that the “blood of the martyrs, the stances of men and the steadfastness of heroes will, by God’s will, yield proud souls and hearts that refuse humiliation.”

Mecca is the holiest city in Islam and is known as the birthplace of the Prophet Muhammad. Sermons delivered at the Grand Mosque are closely watched across the Muslim world and are widely seen as reflective of official Saudi religious and political messaging, making it notable that the senior Saudi cleric used the address at Islam’s holiest site to condemn Israel as President Donald Trump continues to promote normalization between the two countries.

Hussain Abdul-Hussain, a research fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said the remarks point to broader political implications.

“Preachers in most Gulf countries are government employees, and their sermons often reflect official talking points,” Abdul-Hussain said. “Sheikh bin Humaid’s speech suggests that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar succeeded in one of the goals of his Oct. 7 attack on Israel by halting normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel.”

Reports indicate that Saudi media specifically censored this portion of the sermon in which Gazan children and the “Zionist enemy” were referenced, a potential signal that officials tried to conceal the message.

Following a trip to Riyadh last week, Dan Shapiro, who served as U.S. ambassador to Israel under the Obama administration, said that while the Saudis “are open” to normalization, “it is not imminent.”

“I think it’s unlikely that it could happen in 2026,” Shapiro said on social media. “[MBS] wants to see progress toward a stable future in Gaza, but I do think the crown prince sees that there’s value for his wider regional project to have Saudi Arabia be part of a group of integrated moderate states.”

Talks of normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel have largely remained stalled. Following Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Oval Office meeting with Trump on Nov. 20, 2025, the Gulf leader spoke of wanting to join the Abraham Accords but insisted any progress still hinged on securing a “clear path [toward a] two-state solution.”