Trump targets Muslim Brotherhood
Plus, Michigan Dems divided on Israel
Good Monday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we talk to former colleagues and associates of pollster Mark Mellman, who died last week, and report on President Donald Trump’s comments that his administration is moving forward on designating the Muslim Brotherhood as a Foreign Terrorist Organization. We spotlight the opposition by Jewish groups to two Texas Republicans preparing to enter congressional races following the state’s mid-decade redistricting, and look at the state of play in the Michigan Senate race as Democrats Mallory McMorrow and Abdul El-Sayed aim to win over anti-Israel voters. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Rep. Brad Sherman, Zach Dell and Rabbi Saul Kassin.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by Jewish Insider Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel Editor Tamara Zieve with an assist from Marc Rod. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
- We’re keeping an eye on Lebanon following an Israeli strike on Sunday that targeted Hezbollah’s chief of staff, Haytham Ali Tabatabai, amid indications that the Iran-backed terror group, which suffered significant setbacks amid a wave of Israeli attacks last year, was rearming. Israeli intelligence sources said that the strike could prompt Hezbollah to retaliate against Jewish and Israeli targets abroad. More below.
- We’re also monitoring the situation in the Gaza Strip, following Israeli strikes on Hamas targets that were prompted by Hamas gunfire directed at IDF troops.
- In New York, Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) is slated to make an announcement alongside Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) today in Rockland County.
- Former hostages Keith and Aviva Siegel are scheduled to speak tonight about their time in captivity and the fight for Keith’s release at Potomac’s Congregation Beth Sholom.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S GABBY DEUTCH
In the wake of Mark Mellman’s death last week, the longtime Democratic pollster is being remembered for his leadership of Democratic Majority for Israel, an advocacy group he helped launch in 2019 to counter a growing hostility toward Israel on the left, a value proposition that proved prescient.
But his role leading the group, in what turned out to be the capstone to his decades-long career, was serendipitous — and almost didn’t happen.
The group’s founding board members “reached out to Mark for advice on who we should hire,” one of the board members, speaking anonymously to discuss the details of the group’s founding, told Jewish Insider. “And Mark said, ‘I’ll do it.’ We went, ‘OK.’ We weren’t expecting that.”
San Francisco Democratic fundraiser Sam Lauter, a former AIPAC activist who has been involved with DMFI from the beginning, said Mellman’s role atop DMFI gave the group “instant credibility.” Weeks later, Mellman was weighing in on a series of tweets from then-freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) that trafficked in antisemitic tropes.
As political activists reflect on Mellman’s life, several Jewish Democrats told JI that his clear-eyed support for Israel — and his ability to articulate its strategic importance to Democrats — will leave a lasting impact on the party.
LAYING DOWN THE LAW
Trump: ‘Final documents are being drawn’ to designate Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist
President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he plans to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a Foreign Terrorist Organization following months of bipartisan calls for his administration to target the group. Trump announced the move in an interview with journalist John Solomon of the conservative outlet Just the News on Sunday morning, saying that an executive order is being prepared for his signature, Jewish Insider’s Emily Jacobs reports. “It will be done in the strongest and most powerful terms,” Trump said. “Final documents are being drawn.” The White House did not respond to JI’s request for comment on the announcement or details of the order being drafted for the president.
Ongoing effort: Trump considered designating the Brotherhood as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) during his first administration, though that effort never materialized. Sebastian Gorka, who serves as Trump’s deputy assistant for national security affairs and senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council, has been publicly and privately urging the president to do so since returning to office, as have a chorus of GOP lawmakers, along with a handful of Democrats in Congress.