Worthy Reads

X Marks the Spot: In The Washington Post, Tinder founder Sean Rad and former Twitter/X executive Zach Schapira praise X’s recent decision to make public information regarding user location, and suggest what steps other social media platforms can take in the interest of transparency. “Social platforms fundamentally changed how people and ideas move across borders. A borderless digital ecosystem shrank distances, opened markets and created the potential for a global town square. Those benefits are profound, and worth preserving. But when political conversation moved online, one assumption baked into that early design became dangerously outdated: that geography no longer matters. … X’s recent bold decision, led by Head of Product Nikita Bier, to add country labels to accounts reflects an important shift: a recognition that geographic transparency is crucial context to help users understand whether a post is a firsthand account or distant commentary, whether it reflects genuine local sentiment or coordinated foreign messaging.” [WashPost]

Spotlight on Sudan: In Newsweek, former White House Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt pushes back against criticism of the United Arab Emirates’ involvement in the Sudanese civil war. “Before the UAE became involved, Sudan had already collapsed, multiple times. The country has endured civil wars, coups, economic breakdowns and revolutions. Its institutions were hollowed out long before any recent foreign role. Blaming the UAE for ‘causing’ Sudan’s unraveling ignores decades of internal governance failures, competing militarized elites and the near-total absence of a functioning state. Sudan’s tragedy is primarily Sudanese in origin, even if outsiders have played supporting roles. Here is another hard reality: No war-torn state, especially one with Sudan’s history, recovers without responsible, significant external support—financial, humanitarian and diplomatic. Countries do not rebuild themselves in isolation. They need partners. And yes, those partners, whether the UAE or anyone else, will always have interests alongside their intentions to help.” [Newsweek]

History Lesson: In Moment Magazine, Menachem Z. Rosensaft raises concerns about U.S. Ambassador to Poland Tom Rose’s recent comments absolving Poland of complicity in the Holocaust. “Forty years ago, I criticized President Ronald Reagan when he said that the members of the notorious Nazi Waffen-SS buried at the German military cemetery at Bitburg ‘were victims, just as surely as the victims in the concentration camps.’ I said at that time that ‘The photograph of the president of the United States laying a wreath in the name of the United States at a cemetery which includes SS officers will be used and exploited by revisionist historians and neo-Nazis as proof that the president has forgiven the SS and it is now all right to forget.’ In a similar vein, Rose’s ill-advised and historically false whitewashing of the Polish role in the genocide of European Jewry is certain to be fodder for Polish and other antisemites who seek to trivialize (if not dismiss altogether) the Holocaust as a minor, essentially meaningless occurrence that does not warrant commemoration or remembrance.” [Moment]

Comics as Jewish Lit: eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher spotlights a new exhibit at Manhattan’s Jack Kirby Museum commemorating the Jewish comic book author’s life and legacy. “The Kirby Museum, along with The Siegel and Shuster Society, which honors Superman’s Jewish co-creators, is one of the few nonprofits celebrating the Jewish masterminds of the comics medium. Even though these writers and artists’ creations are plastered on nearly every child’s lunch box — not only in America, but around the world — their foundations and museums often lack the financial support of nonprofits dedicated to those deemed ‘fine’ artists. … ‘Comic books are Jewish literature,’ [author Roy Schwartz] said. ‘They tell the same stories as Philip Roth and Bernard Malamud and Primo Levi just through metaphor and hyperbole with a younger audience in mind, but they’re selling the same bagels on the same street corner, and this canon of Jewish American literature and art deserves to be on the same shelf as those other greats.’” [eJP]