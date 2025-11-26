Pinning down the X imposters draws bipartisan praise
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we talk to Jewish communal leaders about what’s next for their organizations following the implementation of the ceasefire in Gaza and return of the living hostages, and interview lawmakers about X’s recent decision to include users’ location information. We report on concerns from New York City Jewish officials over some members of Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s transition teams, and spotlight the race in Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District, where far-left state lawmaker Aftyn Behn is making gains ahead of next week’s special election. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Jack Kirby, former FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker and Pope Leo XIV.
What We’re Watching
- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is in Paris today for meetings with senior French officials, including Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot. The meeting comes days after France, joined by the U.S., U.K. and Germany, pushed for the International Atomic Energy Agency to pressure Iran to allow inspectors access to the Islamic Republic’s nuclear facilities.
- The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy is hosting a daylong conference in Abu Dhabi on the Abraham Accords’ impact across the region.
- Pope Leo XIV is making his first international trip since becoming pontiff, traveling on Thursday to Turkey and from there to Lebanon on Sunday. In Turkey, the pope is scheduled to meet with Turkish Chief Rabbi David Sevi as well as other religious leaders.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S HALEY cOHEN
For more than two years, Jewish communities around the country — despite deep rifts over Israel’s prosecution of the war in Gaza — demonstrated a historic united effort to bring home the hostages kidnapped by Hamas during the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks. In cities coast to coast, Jewish individuals and groups across different denominations, political affiliations and ages gathered together for rallies, fundraisers and walks, voicing a singular message: “Bring Them Home Now.”
The efforts culminated last month with the release of the remaining living hostages and a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. But heads of leading Jewish organizations say the work is not done and there are several new consensus issues for American Jews, with many echoing that tackling the increase in antisemitism remains a central and unifying concern.
“Helping to rebuild Israel, continuing to secure our communities and leaning into a surge in Jewish life” that sparked new energy in the community in the wake of Oct. 7 are the next issues Jewish federations nationwide are addressing, Eric Fingerhut, CEO of Jewish Federations of North America, told Jewish Insider.
“We all understand that there are serious and long-term issues related to the war in Israel, both related to trauma and mental health issues that have arisen, all of the rebuilding that is needed and support to those who fought and bereaved families,” said Fingerhut.
“The toxic combination of rising security threats and antisemitism remain a top priority. We still have work to do to make sure our communities are fully secure,” he continued. An October JFNA and Anti-Defamation League survey found that more than half of all Jewish Americans experienced at least one form of antisemitism in the past year; 14% have developed exit plans to flee the U.S. if the situation worsens.
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION
Bipartisan praise from lawmakers on X’s new location feature
Republican and Democratic lawmakers alike are cheering the implementation of X’s new location feature this week — allowing users to see what countries accounts are operating from — with some expressing hope that the move will expose the level of foreign involvement in domestic online political discourse. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle touted the new feature as a useful way to identify if an account commenting on U.S. political matters could potentially be a foreign actor, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod and Emily Jacobs report.
Providing insight: The new feature has exposed a variety of far-left and far-right accounts engaging in U.S. political discourse and spreading antisemitic and anti-Israel sentiments as they operate from various foreign countries. Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) said the information gleaned from the platform’s new feature crystalized the degree to which “foreign interests are trying to spread” antisemitic ideas in the United States. “The evidence is insightful,” Bacon, who is leading a bill with Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) aimed at addressing antisemitism on social media, told JI.
Read the full story here with additional comments from Gottheimer, Sens. James Lankford (R-OK) and Ted Cruz (R-TX), Reps, Tom Suozzi (D-NY) and Laura Friedman (D-CA) and former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley.