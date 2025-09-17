Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
MONEY MATTERS

House Republicans call on WH to investigate left-wing donor’s ties to China

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna are raising red flags about billionaire Neville Roy Singham’s funding of left-wing groups

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) speaks to reporters after leaving the House Republicans weekly caucus meetings on Capitol Hill on September 09, 2025 in Washington, DC.

By
Emily Jacobs
September 17, 2025

The House Oversight Committee asked the Trump administration on Monday to investigate if far-left billionaire Neville Roy Singham’s bankrolling of “extremist organizations fueling division and civil unrest across the United States” would qualify him for federal sanctions or make him eligible for criminal or legal penalties.

Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), who chairs the Declassification of Federal Secrets Task Force, sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, requesting the Treasury look into “certain far-left entities, organized and funded by” Singham, as well as his failure “to register as a foreign agent under FARA.”

The lawmakers describe Singham as “a U.S. citizen with ties to the CCP” who has reportedly “been funding and supporting various extremist entities in the United States with the aim of causing destruction and division in our country.”

Singham is a financier who has been accused of funding groups to advance Chinese talking points as well as a network of anti-Israel protest groups responsible for unrest on college campuses, according to the Network Contagion Research Institute

“Neville Singham has spent millions funding militant organizations that have orchestrated violent riots and launched targeted hate campaigns against Americans with different beliefs,” Luna wrote on X.

The lawmakers noted in the letter that they are investigating efforts by the Chinese Communist Party “to sow discord in the United States,” writing: “It is imperative that we expeditiously halt the continued flow of funds and material support for malign activities conducted at the behest of the CCP.”

The letter cites reporting from the New York Times, the Free Press and a letter sent to former Attorney General Merrick Garland last year by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, while still serving as senator from Florida, and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) “raising concerns about Mr. Singham’s activities on behalf of the CCP.”

“It does not appear that the Biden Administration addressed this potential source of civil unrest,” the lawmakers wrote, citing reporting from data scientist Jennica Pounds alleging that Singham’s activities had recently “expanded to include the foment of unrest and civil disobedience in Los Angeles — prompting President Donald Trump to call in the National Guard to counter attacks on federal law enforcement officials.”

They added that, “It has been reported that Mr. Singham is ‘the main backer behind’ the Party for Socialism and Liberation, which has organized nationwide protests, including riots in Los Angeles.”

Singham, who resides in China, “created an elaborate dark money network which allows him to send funds to a series of non-profits,” the letter stated, later adding: “Mr. Singham has expanded his network to include not only far-left, pro-CCP entities, but also radical, antisemitic entities. One such organization is Shut It Down for Palestine (SID4P), an entity established in October 2023.”

