festival fiasco

Jewish groups, Canadian politicians outraged over film festival’s cancellation of Oct. 7 documentary

American Jewish Committee: ‘Pulling a movie because footage wasn't cleared for copyright by a terror group is so ridiculous that it would almost be laughable’

Pro-Israel groups and Canadian politicians expressed outrage on Wednesday after organizers of the Toronto International Film Festival canceled an invitation to show the documentary “The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue,” about the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks,...