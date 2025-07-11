sea change
Sen. Wicker says he wouldn’t rule out U.S. involvement amid increasing Houthi attacks
The terror group has once again ramped up its attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea two months after reaching a ceasefire with the U.S.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
A top Senate lawmaker indicated on Thursday that he’s open to resumed U.S. involvement in the campaign against the Houthis, amid a ramp-up of the group’s attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and Israel that comes two...
Become a premium subscriber