attorney appointed

Supreme Court litigator Yaakov Roth tapped for senior Justice Department role

The Trump administration tapped Jones Day partner and Supreme Court litigator Yaakov Roth for a high-profile job at the Justice Department, where he will serve as principal deputy assistant attorney general for the civil division.

Since the job does not require Senate confirmation, that will make Roth acting leader of the DOJ’s civil division until Brett Shumate — Trump’s pick for assistant AG — is confirmed by the Senate.

Roth, an Orthodox Jew who grew up in Toronto, clerked for former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia after graduating from Harvard Law School. Much of his practice has focused on regulatory issues and white collar defense, and he recently represented former Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) in his corruption trial. He has argued three cases before the Supreme Court, including winning a case that limited the authority of the Environmental Protection Agency.

A decade ago, Roth represented several Orthodox Jewish organizations in suing the New York City Board of Health to fight regulations placed on ritual circumcision that they viewed as an infringement upon their religious freedom. The policy, which had been implemented by Mayor Michael Bloomberg, was reversed by Mayor Bill de Blasio.

A Justice Department spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.