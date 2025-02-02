New IDF chief Eyal Zamir has Washington ties

fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Hamas frees three Israeli, five Thai hostages

Inside the Israeli delegation that helped fight the Los Ange...les wildfires

Jewish voters in Park Slope say they are ready for a change

Rep. Jeff Crank, new Armed Services Committee member, urges ...muscular approach on Iran

Four female hostages freed from Gaza in second round of rele...ases

Senate confirms Pete Hegseth as defense secretary

Eight murderers to be allowed back into Israel in hostage de...al

New San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie aims to turn around a c...ity in decline 

Trump denies Witkoff will lead diplomatic efforts with Iran

McConnell speaks out against Trump administration’s isolat...ionist Pentagon hires

Trump redesignates Houthis as Foreign Terrorist Organization

Democrats Jared Polis, Susie Lee make surprise appearances a...t Republican Jewish bash

DNI nominee Tulsi Gabbard faces rocky road to confirmation

Stefanik said she pursued U.N. ambassador role to help comba...t antisemitism

Rep. Summer Lee listed as speaker at Code Pink inaugural bal...l, but says she didn’t attend

Tucker Carlson remains seated during standing ovation for ho...stages in Trump’s inaugural address

Imam who praised Hezbollah booted from inauguration benedict...ion

Biden celebrates cease-fire and hostage release on last day ...in office

First Israeli hostages released after delayed start to cease...-fire

Israeli FM Sa’ar: Freeing hostages important enough for Is...rael to take ‘heavy risks’ in cease-fire deal

DeWine selects LG Husted, a GOP pragmatist, to succeed Vance... in the Senate

In hearing, Kristi Noem pledges to prevent domestic terroris...m and counter antisemitism

Top Senate Republicans push to re-impose Houthi terror desig...nation

UMD medical school stands by Israeli surgeon after CAIR play...ed role canceling his talk

House Republicans urge Trump to immediately nominate an Abra...ham Accords ambassador

Blinken: U.S. ‘confident’ Israel-Hamas deal to be implem...ented, despite claims of Hamas backtracking

Newly appointed senator Ashley Moody a strong ally of Florid...a’s Jewish community

‘Crisis’ in cease-fire talks, Israel says, despite T...rump, Biden claims deal is complete

Rubio says U.S. should be open to an Iran deal, with conditi...ons

Top progressive Jayapal to join House Foreign Affairs Commit...tee

Shari Redstone praises CBS News’ hiring of Susan Zirinsky ...following concerns over editorial bias

Imam ridiculed by Sean Hannity is giving benediction at Trum...p’s inauguration

‘On the brink’: Biden, White House officials signal caut...ious hope about hostage deal

Hostage deal may be ‘days or hours’ away, Israeli offici...al says

Quick Hits

Friendly face

New IDF chief Eyal Zamir has Washington ties

Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir lived in D.C. from 2021 until 2022

THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli army major general Eyal Zamir looks on as he stands near the Israel-Gaza border in the southern kibbutz of Nahal Oz on April 20, 2018.

By
Marc Rod
February 2, 2025

The Israeli government announced this weekend that Maj. Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir, currently the director-general of the Israeli Ministry of Defense, will succeed Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi as chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces in March.

Zamir authored a report for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy in 2022 proposing a coordinated response between the U.S., Israel and Arab allies to counter Iranian aggression in the Middle East. 

Rob Satloff, the executive director of the Washington Institute, offered strong praise for Zamir, who was a Washington Institute visiting military fellow between 2021-2022.

“The best description of General Zamir [is] he is a soldier’s soldier. Smart, instinctively insightful, doesn’t put on airs, no false modesty, no pretense,” Satloff said. “Having known and admired many of his predecessors, I am confident he will meet the unprecedented challenge faced by the IDF today.”

David Makovsky, the director of the Koret Project on Arab-Israel Relations at the Washington Institute, called Zamir “highly accomplished,” and said he’ll “have his hands full” in the new role. 

He said that he believes Zamir’s current work as director-general will be an asset in his relationships with Washington, D.C, having put him in a position to work closely with the Pentagon since the Oct. 7 attack.

“He has had a very intense American immersion, I would say, since Oct. 7,” Makovsky said. “The interface with the Pentagon over weapons, the ammunition, that could only help him in the new job.”

Satloff said that, while Zamir was working with the Washington Institute, he “had the opportunity to develop good personal relations with a wide array of national security specialists that were of benefit during his wartime service as director-general of the MOD and will, I am sure, be useful in his new post.”

The director-general role would have also given Zamir “360 degree awareness in a way that soldiers are not exposed to,” Makovsky said. “Having that experience can only be helpful.”

Makovsky added that it’s significant that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanuyahu reportedly personally conducted interviews for the chief of staff role — rather than the defense minister, as has been traditional — indicating he may want to have a closer relationship with the critical military leader.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice