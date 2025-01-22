Committee chair change-up

Sen. McCormick to chair influential Middle East subcommittee

The newly elected Republican has emerged as one of the GOP’s most outspoken leaders in support of Israel and against antisemitism

Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA) will chair the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia, and Counterterrorism, two sources familiar with the matter tell Jewish Insider.

McCormick, a vocal pro-Israel stalwart who was sworn in as Pennsylvania’s junior senator earlier this month, will take over the gavel from Sen. Todd Young (R-IN), who is leaving the Senate Foreign Relations Committee entirely to join the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The Near East subcommittee is key for matters relating to Middle East affairs and U.S. policy toward international organizations, such as the United Nations.

“I am honored to chair a subcommittee on such critical issues. I see this as a great opportunity to strengthen the U.S.-Israel alliance, expand the Abraham Accords, grow U.S.-India cooperation, and delve deeply into regional energy, economic, and security issues,” McCormick told JI in a statement.

“I look forward to working with President Trump and my colleagues to deter the Islamic Republic of Iran, stamp down the terror threat, and realize his vision for a more peaceful Middle East. I am hopeful my background and perspective will allow me to lead this subcommittee in a manner that is good for Pennsylvania and the country,” he added.

McCormick made his support for Israel and fight against antisemitism a major topic on the campaign trail last year and has continued to lean in on Middle East matters and concerns about domestic antisemitism since taking office.

He focused much of his questioning during the confirmation hearings for Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), Trump’s nominee to be U.N. ambassador, on how they could prioritize the release of the hostages in Gaza, anti-Israel bias at the United Nations and deporting foreign nationals who participate in anti-Israel protests on college campuses.

He also cosponsored Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch’s (R-ID) legislation re-designating the Houthis as a foreign terrorist organization.

McCormick’s staunch opposition to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, something he criticized former Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) for supporting, will make him a key figure as the Trump administration considers its policy towards potentially negotiating with Tehran.