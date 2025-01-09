Stuart Eizenstat eulogizes Jimmy Carter: 39th president ‘laid the building blocks for a better world’

fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Stuart Eizenstat eulogizes Jimmy Carter: 39th president ‘l...aid the building blocks for a better world’

American-Israeli dual citizens hit with sanctions sue Biden ...administration

Thune preparing to bring up ICC sanctions bill

Eric Trager to fill top Middle East slot on Trump’s Nation...al Security Council

O’Malley says DNC made right decision in rejecting anti-Is...rael speaker at convention, breaks with party chair rivals

Israeli FM Sa’ar meets with Emirati counterpart in Abu Dha...bi

Organization with terror ties is trying to get IDF soldiers ...arrested around the world

Officer, lawmaker, now author: MK Tur-Paz publishes his war ...diary

Two Israeli men remain hospitalized in New Orleans after ter...rorist attack

Meta taps Republican Joel Kaplan to head global affairs

Pro-Israel Republicans reassured by Vance, Adelson photo at ...Mar-a-Lago gathering

Sen. Jacky Rosen to join Senate Foreign Relations Committee

Bipartisan chorus of officials call on U.S. airlines to rest...ore service to Israel

President Jimmy Carter, who pursued Mideast peace and became... a critic of Israel, dies at 100

Jimmy Patronis emerges as favorite to succeed Matt Gaetz in ...Congress

Israel’s foreign minister is looking for a way to spen...d $150 million on public diplomacy

In the Houthis, Israel faces evolving threat far beyond its ...borders

USAID-backed report about famine in Gaza taken down after cr...iticism from U.S. ambassador to Israel

Tree of Life shooter excluded from Biden death row commutati...ons

Trump taps Elbridge Colby as undersecretary of defense for p...olicy

How the Antisemitism Awareness Act fell apart

The Palestinian Authority’s fight for survival in the West... Bank — and its implications for Gaza

Trump brings the majlis to Mar-a-Lago

Maryland state legislator blasts Van Hollen at JCRC breakfas...t

Ireland’s chilly relations towards Israel turning more hos...tile

FBI admits error for saying graduating National Academy stud...ent from ‘State of Palestine’

How Australia went from ‘goldene medina’ to ‘vitriol a...nd vilification’ of Jews

Assad regime’s fall ‘tremendously resets the table of se...curity in the Middle East,’ former top Pentagon official says

Quick Hits

commemorating carter

Stuart Eizenstat eulogizes Jimmy Carter: 39th president ‘laid the building blocks for a better world’

Eizenstat served as chief domestic policy advisor in the Carter administration and was the most senior Jewish official in the Carter White House

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Stuart Eizenstat, advisor to former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, passes by Carter's flag-draped casket after speaking during his state funeral at Washington National Cathedral on January 09, 2025 in Washington, D.C.

By
Haley Cohen
January 9, 2025

Stuart Eizenstat, who served as chief domestic policy advisor to President Jimmy Carter, touted the 39th president’s outreach to American Jews and called his “most lasting achievement” the negotiation of the Camp David Accords and 1979 peace treaty between Israel and Egypt in a eulogy delivered on Thursday morning at Carter’s funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. 

“Jimmy Carter’s most lasting achievement, and the one I think he was most proud of, was to bring the first peace to the Middle East through the greatest act of personal diplomacy in American history, the Camp David Accords,” Eizenstat, the highest-ranking Jewish official in the Carter White House, said at the funeral.

“For 13 days and nights, he negotiated with [Israeli Prime Minister] Menachem Begin and [Egyptian President] Anwar Sadat, personally drafting more than 20 peace proposals and shuttling them between the Israeli and Egyptian delegations.” 

“He saved the agreement at the 11th hour, and it was the 11th hour, by appealing to Begin’s love of his grandchildren,” Eizenstat said, referring to signed photographs of the three leaders that Begin had requested for each of his eight grandchildren. The photographs helped turn failing discussions around. 

Eizenstat went on to say that the Egypt-Israel peace treaty “lay the foundation for the Abraham Accords,” the bilateral agreements on Arab-Israeli normalization signed in 2020 during President Donald Trump’s first term. 

Carter, who died on Dec. 29 at 100, had a complex relationship with Israel in his post-White House years. He wrote dozens of books after leaving office, including, in 2006, Palestine: Peace Not Apartheid, which generated criticism over its characterization of Israel’s actions in the West Bank and Gaza. Three years later, he met with senior Hamas official Ismail Haniyeh in the Gaza Strip during a trip to the region.

In his eulogy, Eizenstat also lauded Carter’s involvement with Jewish community — both at home and abroad. “He was the first president to light a Hanukkah menorah, he created the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, he had a kosher Shabbat dinner at Camp David for the Israeli delegation [and] came to our house for a Passover Seder only weeks after he negotiated the treaty between Israel and Egypt,” Eizenstat recalled. 

“Jimmy Carter laid the building blocks for a better world,” Eizenstat continued, “tripling the immigration of Soviet Jews.” 

Carter, a state legislator and naval officer who went on to serve one term as Georgia’s governor, served as president from 1977 to 1981 before losing the 1980 election to then-California Gov. Ronald Reagan. 

Carter’s funeral was attended by all five of the nation’s living presidents. 

Jewish Insider’s Executive Editor Melissa Weiss contributed reporting. 

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice