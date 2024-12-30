fbpx
President Jimmy Carter, who pursued Mideast peace and became a critic of Israel, dies at 100

The Georgia Democrat oversaw the 1978 Camp David Accords and Israel-Egypt peace agreement

UPI/Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

Egyptian President Anwar Sadat (left), President Jimmy Carter and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin share a three way handshake after the signing of the Camp David Accords Peace Treaty between Egypt and Israeli on the north lawn of the White House.

By
Melissa Weiss
December 30, 2024

Former President Jimmy Carter, who negotiated the Camp David Accords and 1979 peace treaty between Israel and Egypt but who had a complex relationship with Israel in his post-White House years, died on Sunday at 100.

A state legislator and naval officer who went on to serve one term as Georgia’s governor, Carter had not held federal office before his narrow win over President Gerald Ford in 1976. Carter’s administration was marked by high inflation and energy shortages at home and increasing instability abroad.

In September 1978, Carter convened Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin and Egyptian President Anwar Sadat at the Camp David compound in Maryland for nearly two weeks of secretive talks that would result in a peace treaty between the two countries the following year. Begin and Sadat jointly won the 1978 Nobel Peace Prize for what came to be known as the Camp David Accords.

Carter served one term before losing the 1980 election to then-California Gov. Ronald Reagan. The Georgia Democrat’s final year in office was marked by the 1979 Iranian revolution and subsequent Iran hostage crisis in which more than 50 Americans — mostly embassy employees — were taken hostage by Iranian students who were working to overthrow the government in Tehran. Some hostages were freed in November 1979; the remaining 52 were held an additional 14 months and released minutes after Reagan was sworn in on Jan. 20, 1981.

In his post-White House years, Carter was increasingly critical of Israel. He wrote dozens of books after leaving office, including, in 2006, Palestine: Peace Not Apartheid, which generated criticism over its characterization of Israel’s actions in the West Bank and Gaza. Three years later, he met with senior Hamas official Ismail Haniyeh in the Gaza Strip during a trip to the region.

Following the announcement of his death, officials and organization leaders issued remembrances focused on Carter’s efforts to negotiate peace between Jerusalem and Cairo — downplaying disagreements between Carter and the pro-Israel community.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office issued a statement praising “President Carter’s role in forging the first Arab-Israeli peace treaty signed by Prime Minister Menachem Begin of Israel and President Anwar Sadat of Egypt, a peace treaty that has held for nearly half a century and offers hope for future generations.”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog called Carter a “brave leader” whose “legacy will be defined by his deep commitment to forging peace between nations.”

“In recent years I had the pleasure of calling him and thanking him for his historic efforts to bring together two great leaders, Begin and Sadat, and forging a peace between Israel and Egypt that remains an anchor of stability throughout the Middle East and North Africa many decades later,” Herzog said.

In a statement, AIPAC said that Carter’s “historic efforts successfully helped achieve reconciliation between former adversaries,” calling his leadership “instrumental in forging the peace agreement between Israel and Egypt.” The American Jewish Committee praised Carter’s “key role” in the 1979 Israel-Egypt peace agreement, while noting “some profound disagreements with President Carter about the Middle East, especially in the decades after he left the White House.”

J Street Executive Director Jeremy Ben-Ami called Carter “one of [his] political heroes” whose “moral clarity will stand the test of time,” adding, “When considering the role of the US in pursuit of peace in the Middle East, perhaps no figure in recent American history deserves a more prominent place than President Carter.”

Carlyle Group co-founder David Rubenstein, who served as a deputy domestic policy advisor in the Carter administration, said the former president “served his country remarkably well as a naval officer, president, and global citizen and advocate for human dignity, racial and gender equality, and democratic values. We shall not see another like him for generations, if ever.”

