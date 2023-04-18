👋 Good Wednesday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on Yom HaShoah ceremonies in Israel and Poland, and interview U.S. Ambassador to Germany Amy Gutmann about her personal connection to the Holocaust. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Meek Mill, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Israel came to a momentary standstill today, as a siren lasting two minutes rang out across the country at 10 a.m. local time. Traffic halted and pedestrians froze and bowed their heads in honor of Yom HaShoah, officially named Holocaust Martyrs’ and Heroes’ Remembrance Day, during which hundreds of ceremonies are held across the country.

Last night, the opening of the state ceremony, which continued today, was held at the Yad Vashem Holocaust remembrance center.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog, speaking at the ceremony, addressed the inner turmoil the country is experiencing: “[T]his year is no ordinary year. And this remembrance day is like no other. This year, feelings are rough and shoulders are hunched, as if to attest to the weight of the discord bearing down on us. I appeal to you, citizens of Israel, with a simple prayer: let us leave these sacred days, which begin tonight and end on Independence Day, above all dispute; let us all come together, as always, in partnership, in grief, in remembrance.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in his speech, sent a message to Israel’s enemies. “People of Israel, I have been standing here for many years and I declare before the whole world — ‘never again,’ he said. “This time, I want to emphasize — those who seek to harm us, our enemies, may think that we lack the determination and internal fortitude to stand up to them — but they are greatly mistaken. The story of the revolt of the Warsaw Ghetto embodies the destiny of heroism and the greatness of heroism that our people possess, and it also obligates us to pass it on to the next generations — spirit, strength and inner unity. Only in this way will we defeat those who rise up against us to destroy us and only in this way will we continue to ensure the victory of Israel.”

In a video made in partnership with the media company ATTN: and the World Jewish Congress, U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken shared the story of how his stepfather, Samuel Pisar, survived the Holocaust after the Nazis invaded his hometown of Bialystok, Poland, when he was 12. Pisar spent four years in concentration camps and was sent to the gas chambers in Auschwitz twice, one of those times surviving by pretending he’d been sent there to clean the floors, Blinken said.

“Among the powerful lessons we reflect on this Yom HaShoah is that the mass murder of 6 million Jews was not a sudden or singular act, but rather the culmination of countless incremental steps designed to vilify and dehumanize people,” Blinken tweeted. “We must remember, now and always.”

President Joe Biden tweeted, “On Holocaust Remembrance Day, we grieve the 6 million Jews and millions of other innocent lives lost during one of the darkest chapters in history. We can’t redeem the past. But we can commit to building a future where we uphold the values of justice, equality, and diversity.”

Meanwhile on Capitol Hill, Reps. David Kustoff (R-TN) and Brad Schneider (D-IL) are set to host a Holocaust remembrance event this morning. Expected attendees include House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) and other members of Congress, Holocaust survivors and Stuart Eizenstat, chairman of the United States Holocaust Memorial Council.

More than 9,000 people from around the world arrived in Poland for the annual March of the Living from Auschwitz I to Auschwitz-Birkenau to be held today to mark Yom HaShoah, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross reports.

Participants include Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who traveled to Poland together with rapper Meek Mill, as well as philanthropists Miriam Adelson, Ari Emanuel, David Zaslav, Iris and Haim Taib, Eitan Neishlos and Mati Kochavi, as well as Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Israeli Education Minister Yoav Kisch, Jewish Agency Board of Governors Chair Mark Wilf, Jewish Agency Chair Doron Almog and Keren Kayemet Le’Yisrael-Jewish National Fund Chair Ifat Ovadia Luski and CNN anchors Wolf Blitzer and Dana Bash, according to March of the Living.

Read more here and watch the livestream of the event, scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. in Poland (8 a.m. ET/3 p.m. Israel time).

From Berlin, U.S. Ambassador to Germany Amy Gutmann shared her personal connection to the Holocaust with Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch, and discussed how, as a representative of the government, she teaches the lessons of the past to both Germans and Americans. More below.

Also on our radar: Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) told JI’s Marc Rod yesterday on Capitol Hill that the U.S. needs to be “bearing down on the parties” responsible for renewed fighting in Sudan between military and paramilitary forces “and sanctioning those that are continuing to keep the unrest going.” Menendez continued, “the sooner we do that, the more lives we’ll save.” The renewed conflict has heightened uncertainty about Israel and Sudan’s long-delayed efforts at normalizing relations.

USAID Administrator Samantha Power will testify today before the House Appropriations Committee’s State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs subcommittee, and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will testify before the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments today in Groff v. DeJoy, a case that could prompt an expansion of religious accommodations in the workplace. More than a dozen Jewish groups have joined briefs in the case, urging an expansion of religious protections.

And finally, in case you missed it: Yesterday we published the first installment of a five-part investigation into the 1984 murder of Washington, D.C., Rabbi Philip Rabinowitz. We heard from many of you who are wondering when the second part will be published. Look for it in your inbox on Thursday morning.