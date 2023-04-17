An Open Door

Rabinowitz grew up in a town next to Łomża, Poland, a small city located between Warsaw and Bialystok. Before World War II, it was home to a major yeshiva and housed a grand synagogue designed by a renowned Italian architect. Jews comprised more than one-third of Łomża’s population in the 1930s.

One of Rabinowitz’s brothers had already gone to what was then Palestine; Łomża was an early Zionist hub, and the Łomża Yeshiva even opened a location in Petach Tikvah that still operates today.

By the end of the war, no Jews would remain in Łomża. Many had been shot in mass graves in a forest outside the city, while others were killed in concentration camps. Rabinowitz’s parents were murdered by Nazis. Hashem yikom damam, he would say when he spoke of them. May God avenge their blood.

When Rabinowitz left home in 1938 to study in the United States, he changed his name from the Polish-inflected Fiszel Rabinowicz to Philip Rabinowitz and enrolled at the Hebrew Theological College in Skokie, Ill. His time there influenced him heavily — it’s where Rabinowitz was steeped in the values of the Mussar movement, a religious tradition that emphasized the importance of both Torah learning and ethics.

For someone like Rabinowitz, “the worst crime,” Reuven Schlenker explained, “was to embarrass somebody publicly.”

“I thought he was exemplary,” said Schlenker, a university librarian and sofer, or Torah scribe, who attended Kesher in the early 1980s. “I thought, ‘Boy, I wish I could do that.’ I’m not that quality.”

Days before Rabbi Philip Rabinowitz was stabbed to death, he received the best kind of news: His daughter Miriam had given birth to a baby girl. The rabbi was supposed to attend the baby’s naming ceremony days later.

The birth would be welcome news for any grandparent, but for Rabinowitz, it carried a special significance. It was a miracle, really, for Miriam to bring a child into the world after what happened at her wedding six years before.

Miriam Rabinowitz had a summer wedding on a humid August day in 1978, just weeks after her brother Asher got married in New Jersey. Because Miriam’s wedding took place in Washington, it was a raucous synagogue affair — not just for family and personal friends but for the wide network of Kesher Israel Congregation members and their families, who were invited to attend the tisch and bedeken.

Miriam was holding court at her bedeken, a celebration that comes prior to the official ceremony at a traditional Jewish wedding. The Yiddish word means “to veil,” and the ceremony culminates with the groom coming and putting the veil on his bride. The practice, which is meant to confirm the identity of the bride, comes from the biblical story of Jacob being tricked into marrying Leah, rather than his intended bride, Rachel. The bedeken is the first time the couple are intended to see each other on the day of their wedding.

Typically, a bride sits between her mother and soon-to-be mother-in-law, and women approach the bride to extend their congratulation wishes. Elsewhere in the banquet hall, at the tisch, the groom and the male guests sit around a large table, sharing words of Torah.

Ellen Epstein, who was active at Kesher and one of the few synagogue members to befriend the rabbi’s wife, stood in the receiving line that night. “I was talking to the woman behind me, and then all this commotion and pandemonium broke out,” Epstein recalled. Selma, the bride’s mother, had fallen to the ground soon after she came into the room.

”She walked into the bedeken and took about three steps and then just collapsed,” said Irving Haber, a physicist who was the synagogue vice president at the time.

Ambulances arrived quickly, and Selma was carted to the hospital, but it was too late. She died there, just as her daughter was preparing to walk down the aisle at the wedding venue.

“It never, never, never entered my mind that she had died,” Epstein said. But that was the truth, leaving the rabbi — now widowed on the evening of his daughter’s wedding — to make a horrible choice. He decided not to tell his own daughter, whose wedding it was, and proceed with the ceremony.

Irving Haber discusses a grim rabbinic decision

”The rabbi called the other rabbis in the area and they said they should go on with the wedding. So he went through the wedding not telling anyone of his family, even though he knew the prognosis was quite grim,” Haber recalled..

The few who knew about the direness of the situation spoke almost in code. Ellen and her husband, David, learned of Selma’s passing only obliquely through a conversation at the wedding with a fellow congregant about vacation plans. David told one of the synagogue leaders that he and Ellen planned to take their young children to the beach the next morning.

“I wouldn’t go if I were you,” the other congregant said. It was a nod at the truth; no one wanted to say out loud what had happened to Selma while still at her daughter’s wedding. So the Epsteins went home after the wedding and stayed in town, in case they would have to attend a funeral the next day.

The celebratory wedding dances continued as usual, but Rabinowitz sat on the sidelines, feigning tiredness rather than grief. A Jew who is mourning the death of an immediate family member is expected to avoid dancing at festivities like weddings and bar mitzvahs during their year-long mourning period.

“He didn’t tell his daughter. He didn’t tell anybody. He just stood there, and people would be dancing, and they wouldn’t be looking at him. So he wouldn’t let on,” said Toby Grauman, a lawyer and rabbi who was close to the rabbi.

When Miriam asked her father about her mother, his answer was like a riddle.

“She’s in God’s hand,” Rabinowitz told Miriam.

“It was both accurate in his worldview and also not alarming,” David Epstein told Jewish Insider in the attic office of Epstein’s Chevy Chase, Md., home, surrounded by Judaica and souvenirs from his travels around the world. (David, a Texan by birth and by nature, was not wearing his usual cowboy hat on the day of the interview.) After Rabinowitz was killed, David served as the synagogue’s liaison to the police, and he still has in his office a thick manila envelope stuffed with newspaper clippings, correspondence and notes from the year following the rabbi’s death.

“That’s an extraordinary strength,” Grauman said of the rabbi’s actions at Miriam’s wedding. “Can you imagine the tragedy of someone, for that to happen at that moment, and then later, his own life ends in such tragedy? I mean, you can’t write that story. You can’t make it up. It’s an incredible story of tragedy for someone who escaped the tragedies of Europe.”

Miriam declined Jewish Insider’s request for an interview.