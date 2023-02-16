BORN TO RUN

Israel’s ‘marathon mom’ gets back on track in Africa

Robert Schwartzman prepares for qualifying for the Formula 2 Championship at Silverstone on August 07, 2020, in Northampton, England.

When Beatie (Bracha) Deutsch ran her first marathon in Tel Aviv seven years ago, she cut an unusual and surprising figure. Hair covered modestly with a scarf and donning a stretchy running skirt, the 4-foot-11-inch Deutsch stood out among the hordes of other runners as one of the few Orthodox Jewish women. “I did not see a single woman in a skirt running in that marathon,” Deutsch, who surprised everyone – including herself – by placing sixth in that race, recalled recently to Jewish Insider’s Ruth Marks Eglash, speaking from Kenya, where she is training. “I also didn’t see a lot of women at all running in the marathon… it felt like women were intimidated by the distance… and I was like, we got to get more women doing this.”

Looking for change: While the number of women ­running marathons in Israel is growing, female participation – and notably Orthodox female participation – in such long distances remains markedly low compared to the men. With annual races such as the Tel Aviv Marathon, which takes place next week, and the Jerusalem Marathon, set for next month, becoming a staple of the Israeli sporting calendar, and with both the men’s and women’s national running teams scooping up more and more medals on the world stage, Deutsch, who joined the national team four years ago, said she hopes to see a change in the sport.

Motivational mom: A Haredi mother of five, the runner, who is better known by her nickname, “Marathon Mom,” is already serving as an inspiration of sorts for other religiously observant women – and women in general – who are interested in taking up running. “I can’t take credit for everyone, but many, many, many women and girls have now started running,” Deutsch said proudly. “This is something that I’m kind of passionate about,” Deutsch, who daily shares motivational clips with her nearly 30,000 followers on Instagram, continued. “It does not matter where you are, what you’re doing, or what you’re up to in life, you can do a marathon if you want.”

Getting out there: “You could be a mom and run a marathon, you could choose any distance to run and all you need to know is how important it is to get out there and do it for yourself,” the New Jersey native added. “It’s so empowering to pick a distance and you train for it, get to the race and execute it,” Deutsch said. “For me, that was the biggest message I learned from my first marathon. I was just so amazed by the fact that I did it, that I could do that distance because I never in my life thought I could.” Since that first marathon, Deutsch, whose story as an Orthodox female runner has drawn international headlines, has been defying the odds. A year after running that first Tel Aviv Marathon in 2016, she ran the race again, but this time she was seven months pregnant. A year after that, 10 months postpartum, Deutsch beat out all other Israeli female runners to win the Jerusalem Marathon.

Kenya calling: Now, Deutsch, 33, is in the midst of preparing for her next big race, the Tokyo Marathon on March 5. This time, she is ratcheting up her regimen a notch by training with other world-class distance runners in the professional sports village near the Kenyan town of Iten. “Basically, all endurance athletes will train before big races at a high altitude,” Deutsch told JI in a phone interview from the East African nation. “Most of the Israeli marathon runners are Ethiopian, so they go to Ethiopia, but I decided on Kenya because there is more English spoken here and it is better set up for foreigners. If you train at altitude or higher elevation then when you come back down, you’re stronger, and running feels a lot easier,” she explained.

Read the full interview here.