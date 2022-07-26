Daily Kickoff
Yesterday, we took a look at the Democratic primary in Michigan’s 13th Congressional District. A new poll of 500 likely voters in the district out yesterday found self-funding multimillioniare state Rep. Shri Thanedar had jumped into first place at 22%, followed by nonprofit CEO Portia Roberson at 17% and state Sen. Adam Hollier — backed by pro-Israel groups — at 16%, with 16% undecided.
The race is currently too close to call, according to Ed Sarpolus, the director of local firm Target Insyght, which conducted the poll. The poll, with a margin of error of 4.5%, found the rest of the field trailing nearly 10 points behind the three frontrunners. Attack ads flying between Thanedar and Hollier are generally accruing to Roberson’s benefit, he said.
That’s not the only new poll of interest, as we approach the final weeks of some of the most-watched campaigns of the midterms. In New York’s redrawn 17th District, internal polls from the campaigns of Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) and state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi show Maloney with a double-digit lead over his progressive challenger.
Down in Florida, AIPAC endorsed Jared Moskowitz in the competitive Democratic primary in the state’s 23rd Congressional District, where all three leading Democratic candidates have cast themselves as staunchly pro-Israel. Moskowitz said having the endorsement of “the leading organization that supports people who are pro-Israel” will help him step into the shoes of outgoing Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) as a champion of U.S.-Israel relations.
Moskowitz also said that fellow Democrats criticizing AIPAC’s involvement in Democratic primary races and its endorsements of Republicans who voted against certifying the 2020 election results are applying “a separate set of rules” to AIPAC than other political groups, “just like those same people want to apply a separate set of rules to Israel.”
Campus beat
Department of Education to open probe into USC over antisemitism allegations
The U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights is opening an investigation into allegations that campus administrators at the University of Southern California did not adequately address claims of antisemitism targeting a Jewish student leader, who resigned from her leadership position within the school’s student government in 2020 after a sustained campaign of online harassment, Jewish Insider’s Melissa Weiss reports.
Background: The investigation comes nearly two years after Rose Ritch, then a rising senior at USC, resigned as the student body’s vice president, following a stream of documented online harassment and calls by students for her resignation that centered on her identity as a pro-Israel individual. In one Instagram post, a resident assistant on the campus wrote, “Even if all the orgs on campus that r Jewish r also Zionist That’s not an excuse For you to join That’s still blood on ur hands.” Prior to being elected, in early 2020, Ritch was asked at a candidate forum how her involvement with Trojans for Israel, the campus’ pro-Israel group, would affect her ability to govern, which she told JI at the time was a way for students to express antisemitic sentiment “under that kind of cloak of anti-Zionism.” During that campaign, the complaint alleges, Ritch’s “campaign posters were repeatedly vandalized and the campaign posters of other Jewish students running for Student Senate were pulled down.” The complaint goes on to say that campus administrators “did nothing” after Ritch reported the incident.
Student protections: Ritch graduated in 2021 and now lives in Washington, D.C. She told JI she was “grateful” that the Office of Civil Rights was opening an investigation. “This has been an issue on college campuses for a long time, but I think, really, in the past couple of years, it’s really just increased. And so I hope that this can offer a little bit of hope or something to students in that what they are experiencing is not OK, and that they do deserve and should be and need to be protected by their universities.”
Across the Pond
The two candidates vying to succeed Boris Johnson
After three years of tumultuous politics during the scandal-laden administration of Boris Johnson, British politics will enter a new phase — one that is likely to be just as tumultuous — as the country’s Conservative Party selects Johnson’s successor. Last week, the field whittled down to two contenders after five rounds of voting open to members of Parliament. In the final round, set to be held over the coming weeks, dues-paying Tories will now decide who they will send to 10 Downing Street: former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak or current Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Jewish Insider’s Jacob Miller reports. The race pits two Thatcherites and Johnson associates against one another, yet each claims a different economic plan and vision for the Conservative Party.
Sunak’s story: Sunak, 42, is a former hedge funder who, if elected, would become Britain’s first prime minister of color. Born to Indian immigrants from Kenya and present-day Tanzania, Sunak went on to the prestigious Winchester College and studied politics, philosophy and economics at Oxford. After a stint at Goldman Sachs as an analyst, he worked for various hedge funds before entering politics in 2015, embracing a long-held skepticism of the European Union that pushed him in 2016 to endorse Brexit.
Trusty candidate: Truss, 46, grew up in a liberal family and also studied politics, philosophy and economics at Oxford. After working at Shell and Cable & Wireless, Truss entered politics, first working at the Reform Research Trust, a think tank, and then winning election to Parliament in 2010. She has served various positions in the Cabinet including as environment secretary, justice secretary, chief secretary to the treasury (a position also briefly held by Sunak before he became chancellor of the Exchequer), international trade secretary and then finally foreign secretary. In March, she secured the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori, British-Iranian citizens who were being held hostage in Iran, by resolving a decades-old $480 million debt with Tehran. She also supported the decision to designate Hamas as a terrorist organization.
Jewish angle: Justin Cohen, the news editor at U.K.’s Jewish News, told JI that both candidates are friendly to Israel and the British Jewish community, but that Sunak’s positions are less well-known because he is newer to politics. “I would expect literally any member of the current government, or the pre-Johnson resignation government, to be a very strong supporter of Israel,” he said. Cohen described Sunak as a “lesser-known quantity when it comes to the community,” and added that “there’s no doubt that for the staunchest supporters of Israel who want to know exactly where things are going, then the current foreign secretary, who is a big supporter, the safest bet is there.”
Campaign trail: The Tory party does not publish its voter roles, so it is impossible to discern the exact number of Jews who will have the opportunity to cast their ballots in the race, however Cohen noted that British Jews are “probably more politically engaged than your average person” and that they are “more likely to vote Tory than they are to vote Labour,” suggesting that the Jewish voice — albeit small — might be somewhat disproportionate in the race. The winner of the election will be announced in September.
Transition
Anti-Defamation League hires Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker for security role
In mid-January, Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker captured national attention for calmly navigating an 11-hour hostage crisis at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas. Held at gunpoint with three congregants by a British man demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani woman jailed by the U.S. on terrorism charges, the hostages safely escaped when the rabbi threw a chair at the gunman. Afterward, Cytron-Walker credited training from law enforcement, the Secure Community Network and the Anti-Defamation League for his survival. Now, Cytron-Walker is bringing his training full circle by joining the ADL as a special advisor on security, a paid position to improve the ADL’s outreach and community education initiatives, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Lev Gringauz reports.
Natural next step: “It really says a lot about Rabbi Charlie that he wants to do this,” Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the ADL, told eJP. “It would be very easy for him to simply retreat to congregational life; it would be very easy for him just to write a book. But…Rabbi Charlie is saying ‘No, I need to do more.’” The rabbi has a longstanding relationship with the ADL, both from security training and from a friendship with the former head of the ADL’s Dallas office. “We started talking with the rabbi immediately after the incident,” Greenblatt said. “And we’ve been in touch with him since, and just felt like it made sense from all sides: for him, for us and for the community.”
Job description: Alongside helping the ADL communicate security best practices, Cytron-Walker will also be working to support Jewish communities as they recover from deadly and traumatizing attacks. Greenblatt pointed to the outpouring of solidarity from Muslim and Christian leaders after the hostage situation as the kind of community-building he hopes Cytron-Walker will facilitate. Much of that support was due to relationships that the rabbi built during interfaith work in Texas, Greenblatt said.
