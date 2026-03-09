White House moves to designate Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist group

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

Iranian missile kills two in central Israel as war continues

RECENT NEWS

Alleged perpetrators of attempting bombing at anti-Mamdani protest claim ISIS as inspiration

Alleged perpetrators of attempting bombing at anti-Mamdani p...rotest claim ISIS as inspiration

Pro-Israel Muslim Democrat walks political tightrope in Philly primary

Pro-Israel Muslim Democrat walks political tightrope in Phil...ly primary

Texas GOP candidate Brandon Herrera discussed owning a copy of Mein Kampf on podcast

Texas GOP candidate Brandon Herrera discussed owning a copy ...of Mein Kampf on podcast

Zohran Mamdani’s wife liked social media posts celebrating Oct. 7 attacks

Zohran Mamdani’s wife liked social media posts celebrating O...ct. 7 attacks

The latest Gen Z podcaster interviewing Democrats thinks Israel is a ‘terrorist state’

The latest Gen Z podcaster interviewing Democrats thinks Isr...ael is a ‘terrorist state’

The progressive operative nudging Democrats toward a hostile line on Israel

The progressive operative nudging Democrats toward a hostile... line on Israel

Israel, U.S. have ‘near-total air superiority’ over Iran, IDF chief says

Israel, U.S. have ‘near-total air superiority’ over Iran, ID...F chief says

Why did 53 Democrats vote against describing Iran as a state sponsor of terrorism?

Why did 53 Democrats vote against describing Iran as a state... sponsor of terrorism?

House narrowly defeats war powers resolution to end operations in Iran

House narrowly defeats war powers resolution to end operatio...ns in Iran

Markwayne Mullin nominated to replace booted DHS Secretary Kristi Noem

Markwayne Mullin nominated to replace booted DHS Secretary K...risti Noem

Jewish communities under increased threat amid Iran war, Jewish security org says

Jewish communities under increased threat amid Iran war, Jew...ish security org says

Latest Tucker Carlson conspiracy targets Chabad, sparking outrage

Latest Tucker Carlson conspiracy targets Chabad, sparking ou...trage

Ruben Gallego transforms from pro-Israel moderate to face of antiwar opposition

Ruben Gallego transforms from pro-Israel moderate to face of... antiwar opposition

Gavin Newsom shifts hard left on Israel policy amid presidential primary considerations

Gavin Newsom shifts hard left on Israel policy amid presiden...tial primary considerations

Anti-establishment mood sets stage for 2026 midterms

Anti-establishment mood sets stage for 2026 midterms

Trump, Rubio push back on narrative that Israel forced the White House’s hand on Iran

Trump, Rubio push back on narrative that Israel forced the W...hite House’s hand on Iran

Moderate House Democrats pitch alternative war powers resolution on Iran

Moderate House Democrats pitch alternative war powers resolu...tion on Iran

Toronto synagogue damaged by gunfire after Purim services

Toronto synagogue damaged by gunfire after Purim services

Democrats argue eliminating top Iranian leaders increases dangers to Iranians, Israel, U.S.

Democrats argue eliminating top Iranian leaders increases da...ngers to Iranians, Israel, U.S.

North Carolina Democratic primary showdown centers on war powers and Israel

North Carolina Democratic primary showdown centers on war po...wers and Israel

Democratic lawmakers rally support for war powers resolutions at J Street conference

Democratic lawmakers rally support for war powers resolution...s at J Street conference

Trump posthumously honors WWII Sgt. Roddie Edmonds for saving American Jews

Trump posthumously honors WWII Sgt. Roddie Edmonds for savin...g American Jews

Day 3: Israel-Iran conflict expands to southern Lebanon

Day 3: Israel-Iran conflict expands to southern Lebanon

As Iran war continues, Senate and House set for long-shot votes to cut it short

As Iran war continues, Senate and House set for long-shot vo...tes to cut it short

J Street contends with challenges to its dogma on Iran at national conference

J Street contends with challenges to its dogma on Iran at na...tional conference

Chris Van Hollen, in J Street address, calls AIPAC anti-American

Chris Van Hollen, in J Street address, calls AIPAC anti-Amer...ican

U.S. announces first casualties in war with Iran

U.S. announces first casualties in war with Iran

U.S., Israel worked for months on Iran strikes with ‘unprecedented cooperation,’ IDF chief of staff says

U.S., Israel worked for months on Iran strikes with ‘unprece...dented cooperation,’ IDF chief of staff says

Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in Israeli strike in Tehran

Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in Israeli strike in T...ehran

Partisan divide emerges on Iran strike, centering on congressional authorization

Partisan divide emerges on Iran strike, centering on congres...sional authorization

U.S., Israel launch ‘massive, ongoing’ strikes on Iran

U.S., Israel launch ‘massive, ongoing’ strikes on Iran

Platner sat for lengthy interview with antisemitic conspiracy theorist, said he was ‘longtime fan’ of his show

Platner sat for lengthy interview with antisemitic conspirac...y theorist, said he was ‘longtime fan’ of his show

California gubernatorial candidates pledge to deepen ties with Israel, fight BDS

California gubernatorial candidates pledge to deepen ties wi...th Israel, fight BDS

Modi’s visit puts Israel-India alliance against regional terror on display

Modi’s visit puts Israel-India alliance against regional ter...ror on display

Illinois Democrat Robert Peters pivots from AIPAC outreach to anti-Israel crusade 

Illinois Democrat Robert Peters pivots from AIPAC outreach t...o anti-Israel crusade 

House Democratic leaders plan to force Iran war powers vote next week

House Democratic leaders plan to force Iran war powers vote ...next week

Gen Z’s growing support for candidates linked to antisemitism raises alarms in Maine and Florida polls

Gen Z’s growing support for candidates linked to antisemitis...m raises alarms in Maine and Florida polls

Democratic governors facing push from Jewish groups to embrace education tax credits 

Democratic governors facing push from Jewish groups to embra...ce education tax credits 

D.C. mayoral candidate Janeese Lewis George vows to reject ‘Zionist lobby’ in seeking DSA endorsement

D.C. mayoral candidate Janeese Lewis George vows to reject ‘...Zionist lobby’ in seeking DSA endorsement

In State of the Union, Trump underscores willingness to use force against Iran if diplomacy fails 

In State of the Union, Trump underscores willingness to use ...force against Iran if diplomacy fails 

Democrat John Cappello brings military experience in Israel to race against Mike Lawler

Democrat John Cappello brings military experience in Israel ...to race against Mike Lawler

Moderate Democrats mock notion that Kamala Harris lost because she wasn’t tougher on Israel

Moderate Democrats mock notion that Kamala Harris lost becau...se she wasn’t tougher on Israel

Modi’s upcoming visit expected to take Israel-India relations ‘to a new, strategic level,’ Israeli ambassador says

Modi’s upcoming visit expected to take Israel-India relation...s ‘to a new, strategic level,’ Israeli ambassador says

‘Buffer zone’ bill to protect houses of worship sets up NYC clash

‘Buffer zone’ bill to protect houses of worship sets up NYC ...clash

Chris Coons warns White House over striking Iran without support from European allies

Chris Coons warns White House over striking Iran without sup...port from European allies

Carlson-Huckabee interview stirs outcry over Biblical land comments and false Epstein link

Carlson-Huckabee interview stirs outcry over Biblical land c...omments and false Epstein link

Mike Johnson to host brother of Capital Jewish Museum shooting victim at State of the Union

Mike Johnson to host brother of Capital Jewish Museum shooti...ng victim at State of the Union

Jewish Democrats alarmed about whether their party will remain welcoming 

Jewish Democrats alarmed about whether their party will rema...in welcoming 

State Dept. Shabbat dinner draws UAE, Saudi ambassadors and senior Trump officials

State Dept. Shabbat dinner draws UAE, Saudi ambassadors and ...senior Trump officials

In heated podcast conversation, Huckabee pushes back against Carlson’s misrepresentations of Israel

In heated podcast conversation, Huckabee pushes back against... Carlson’s misrepresentations of Israel

Lindsey Graham calls on Saudi Arabia to ‘knock it off’

Lindsey Graham calls on Saudi Arabia to ‘knock it off’

Josh Shapiro tells BBYO teens: Be proud to be Jewish

Josh Shapiro tells BBYO teens: Be proud to be Jewish

President of damaged Miss. synagogue presses for more security funding for houses of worship

President of damaged Miss. synagogue presses for more securi...ty funding for houses of worship

Cornyn slams Paxton for associating with Steve Bannon, not calling out antisemitism on right

Cornyn slams Paxton for associating with Steve Bannon, not c...alling out antisemitism on right

Retiring Rep. Watson Coleman slams only Jewish candidate for being a ‘hardline supporter of Netanyahu’

Retiring Rep. Watson Coleman slams only Jewish candidate for... being a ‘hardline supporter of Netanyahu’

Mamdani refuses to condemn ‘Hot Girls for Zohran’ head’s pro-Hamas, antisemitic conspiracy posts

Mamdani refuses to condemn ‘Hot Girls for Zohran’ head’s pro...-Hamas, antisemitic conspiracy posts

Netanyahu ‘skeptical’ about Iran deal after Trump meeting

Netanyahu ‘skeptical’ about Iran deal after Trump meeting...

GOP senator Ted Budd calls on Qatar to extradite Hamas leader to the U.S.

GOP senator Ted Budd calls on Qatar to extradite Hamas leade...r to the U.S.

Two Trump religious liberty appointees joined forces in anti-Israel push for antisemitism hearing

Two Trump religious liberty appointees joined forces in anti...-Israel push for antisemitism hearing

Carrie Prejean Boller removed from WH Religious Liberty Commission after antisemitism flare-up

Carrie Prejean Boller removed from WH Religious Liberty Comm...ission after antisemitism flare-up

Lander campaign operative shared Israel conspiracy theories, pro-Hamas content

Lander campaign operative shared Israel conspiracy theories,... pro-Hamas content

DOJ aims to ‘dismantle’ groups behind synagogue protests, Harmeet Dhillon says

DOJ aims to ‘dismantle’ groups behind synagogue protests, Ha...rmeet Dhillon says

Survey finds heightened fear of antisemitism among Jewish Americans, with growing safety concerns

Survey finds heightened fear of antisemitism among Jewish Am...ericans, with growing safety concerns

White House needs to confront limits of Hamas disarmament, experts say

White House needs to confront limits of Hamas disarmament, e...xperts say

‘Bringing voice to the voiceless’: Former hostages Aviva and Keith Siegel heal through helping others 

‘Bringing voice to the voiceless’: Former hostages Aviva and... Keith Siegel heal through helping others 

Trump religious liberty panel’s first antisemitism hearing turns contentious over Israel

Trump religious liberty panel’s first antisemitism hearing t...urns contentious over Israel

Will Democrats rally behind progressive activist Mejia as she vies to represent wealthy N.J. district?

Will Democrats rally behind progressive activist Mejia as sh...e vies to represent wealthy N.J. district?

Amid criticism, Kraft’s anti-hate group defends Super Bowl ad against antisemitism

Amid criticism, Kraft’s anti-hate group defends Super Bowl a...d against antisemitism

As speakers in Doha brand Israel as humanity’s ‘common enemy,’ Michael Rubin hosts Qatari minister at Super Bowl lunch

As speakers in Doha brand Israel as humanity’s ‘common enemy...,’ Michael Rubin hosts Qatari minister at Super Bowl lunch

Quick Hits

EXECUTIVE ACTION

White House moves to designate Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist group

The move marks the latest crackdown from the White House against Muslim Brotherhood affiliates

Andrea Domeniconi/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Man hold a banner reading "The Muslim Brotherhood is a terrorist organization" during a Sudanese rally in Trafalgar Square on Dec. 20, 2025.

By
Matthew Shea
March 9, 2026

On Monday, the Trump administration moved to designate the Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood (SMB) as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) entity and announced plans to impose a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) designation on March 16.

“The Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood uses unrestrained violence against civilians to undermine efforts to resolve the conflict in Sudan and advance its violent Islamist ideology,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a press release. “The United States will use all available tools to deprive the Iranian regime and Muslim Brotherhood chapters of the resources to engage in or support terrorism.”

The SMB is composed of the Sudanese Islamic Movement and its armed wing, the al-Baraa Bin Malik Brigade (BBMB). The Muslim Brotherhood has maintained a significant presence in Sudan since the 1940s and has played a role in the country’s ongoing civil war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) — backed by Iran, Russia, Egypt and Turkey — and the Rapid Support Forces, which have reportedly received support from the United Arab Emirates.

Experts have previously told Jewish Insider that the SAF is heavily influenced by the SMB, working alongside several Islamist militias and receiving attack drones from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which has been designated as a terrorist organization by both the U.S. and the European Union. The SMB has contributed roughly 20,000 fighters to the conflict, with many receiving “training and other support” from the IRGC, according to the State Department. 

An alleged Muslim Brotherhood leader in the Sudanese Armed Forces was also caught on video last week asserting that the group is ready to defend Iran amid the ongoing conflict between Tehran and the U.S. and Israel. The leader suggested that the group would send battalions to fight alongside Iran, according to Sky News Arabia

“As the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, the Iranian regime has financed and directed malign activities globally through its IRGC,” Rubio said in the statement, adding that the SMB has also “conducted mass executions of civilians.”

The designation marks the Trump administration’s latest crackdown on Muslim Brotherhood affiliates and represents a notable policy step into the Sudan conflict. In January, the administration designated three Muslim Brotherhood branches in Egypt, Lebanon and Jordan as SDGT entities, with the State Department citing their provision of “material support to Hamas.”

More Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.