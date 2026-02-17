Word on the Street

On the sidelines of the Munich Security Forum over the weekend, Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun, the State Department’s antisemitism envoy, met with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan; elsewhere at the gathering, Alex Soros met with Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, president of the Conference of European Rabbis…

Speaking at the opening ceremony for BBYO’s International Convention last week, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro told the audience, “I want you to wear your Stars of David with pride. That will give strength to others. I want you to confront the bullies that you find in your communities, but I want you to confront them with a sympathetic heart and an effort to understand and change minds because understand those bullies, they are coming at that from a sense of weakness and ignorance, and you are the ones who can bring strength and light,” Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports…

American University has suspended its chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine through November 2027, the D.C. private school confirmed to Jewish Insider’s Haley Cohen…

Liz Magill, the former University of Pennsylvania president who resigned after facing criticism of inaction against campus antisemitism, was tapped on Friday as the dean of Georgetown University Law Center, Jewish Insider’s Haley Cohen reports…

Missouri’s Statehouse passed legislation codifying the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism, sending the bill to the Senate; Rabbi Jeffrey Abraham, a board member of the Missouri Alliance Network, a community group backing the bill, said in a statement, “As a Rabbi, I have heard from countless teens since October 7th about the antisemitic bullying they are experiencing, and in many cases how school districts are trying to sweep it under the rug. This will force needed accountability”…

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced that the company’s capital expenditure would rise to $200 billion this year, its largest capital spending program in its history…

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, speaking at the NBA All-Star Game over the weekend, praised Israeli basketball player Deni Avdija of the Portland Trail Blazers and said, “Hopefully, someday I can make it over” to Israel, adding that he had “heard nothing but great things” about the country…

The official online store of the Olympic Games sold out of commemorative shirts from the 1936 Berlin Games, which were used by Adolf Hitler to promote Nazi ideology; the International Olympic Committee’s sale of items from the 1936 games had prompted pushback from politicians in Germany as well as Jewish groups…

Cultured profiles fashion designer Dasha Zhukova as she pivots to real estate development with the opening of her Ray Harlem residential housing complex in New York City…

The suspect in the terror attack at a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on Monday made his first court appearance since the attack…

The Financial Times looks at the legal limbo facing Palestine Action following a U.K. court ruling last week determining that the government’s proscription of the group as a terrorist organization was illegal…

A U.K. court sentenced two Islamic State supporters to life in prison for plotting to carry out a terror attack in the country; the men were part of a larger effort by the terror group to take advantage of rise in antisemitism that occurred after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks and amid the ensuing war in Gaza…

Tom Burke and Eve Hewson are set to star in an upcoming film from “Normal People” director Lenny Abrahamson about the Dublin Jewish community in the 1970s, with filming set to begin next month…

Startup Nation Central’s board told stakeholders over the weekend that it is scaling back its activities and staff to focus on connecting Israeli tech companies with business opportunities in the Gulf, India and U.S. states; “Call Me Back” podcast host Dan Senor, a co-founder of SNC, said the organization was responding to a shift resulting from Israel’s growing economic strength…

German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd inked a deal to purchase Haifa-based Zim Integrated Shipping Services for $4.2 billion…

An Arab-Israeli citizen was arrested on charges that he spied on behalf of Iran by carrying out tasks assigned by an Iranian agent he met on the Telegram messaging app, including sending photographs of the home of former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant…

Israel is moving forward with an effort that would make it easier for settlers to buy land in the West Bank’s Area C in what far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said was a move to increase settlement expansion “across all parts of our land”……

Doctors Without Borders suspended its operations at Gaza’s Nasser Hospital, citing the presence of armed individuals at the facility; two people interviewed by The Wall Street Journal said they had each been detained by Hamas in the hospital…

An Israeli court released all of the more than two dozen Haredi men and boys who had been arrested following weekend riots in the town of Bnei Brak, where two female IDF soldiers were attacked…

A new report from the Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education found that Qatari textbooks continue to contain antisemitic and anti-Christian lessons, including materials that refer to non-Muslims as infidels and legitimize violent jihad…

The Financial Times does a deep dive into Patrick Drahi’s acquisition of a nearly 15% stake in Israel’s Channel 13…

India seized three Iran-linked oil tankers that are under U.S. sanctions…

Civil rights activist Jesse Jackson, who faced controversy for his offensive remarks about the New York City Jewish community weeks after the launch of his 1984 presidential campaign, died at 84… Criminologist Alfred Blumstein, who revolutionized his field using systems theory and quantitative analysis to discover crime patterns, died at 95… Sociologist Vicki Abt, who spoke out against sensationalist talk show programming, warning that it allowed both networks and viewers to “consume others’ misfortunes without feeling any responsibility to do anything to intervene,” died at 83… Israeli television producer Dana Eden, a co-creator of “Tehran,” died at 52 in Greece, where the fourth season of the show is being filmed… Documentarian Frederick Wiseman died at 96…