Worthy Reads

Sounding the Alarm: In The Times, Deborah Lipstadt, the Biden administration’s special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, argues that efforts by governments and leaders to “engage in pieties but not action” that see officials ignore antisemitic elements in their coalitions will lead to more attacks on Jewish targets. “However, unlike the neo-Nazis of previous generations, the extreme right-wing of today looks quite respectable. Think of the influencer Nick Fuentes or the YouTube host Candace Owens. No sieg heil salutes. No Nazi-like uniforms. But the hate they spew is as dangerous as that we heard in years gone by. It may even be more dangerous than its predecessors, because it sounds rational. There is, of course, also a very real problem on the left, which we have seen playing out at universities in recent years. … Islamists have made common cause with the left. This alliance persists even though both groups’ views on democracy, LGBTQ identities, gender equality and much more are at opposite ends of the spectrum.” [TheTimes]

Parental Guidance: In The Wall Street Journal, former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, who served as chief of staff in the Obama administration, reflects on the parenting choices he and his wife, Amy, made as they raised their three children. “Our first principle, perhaps the most important, is a tribute to my Jewish mother: Meals matter. If you want to raise successful children, families have to eat together. No matter my job, Amy and I made it a practice to carve out at least four evenings a week for dinner. Knowing that Shabbat dinners often run long, President [Barack] Obama would sometimes text me late on Friday nights: ‘Is it safe to call yet?’ I wasn’t only insisting on time alone with Amy and the kids; Amy and I were signaling to the kids how important they were to us and how important the Shabbat meal was to our family.” [WSJ]

Primary Problems: CNN’s Sarah Ferris and Manu Raju report on concerns among Capitol Hill Democrats over far-left primary challenges to sitting party members as the 2026 midterms gear up. “Democrats in Washington say primaries are simply part of life in a big-tent party. But privately, many see the surge in far-left challengers as an expensive headache that distracts from the party’s goal of seizing control of Congress next November. And it has infuriated some Democrats — including among the most vulnerable members — who fear the party will have to divert money away from the bigger fight against the GOP to protect incumbents in safe seats. ‘I think we’ve got individuals who might be caught up in the moment, caught up in the internet,’ said Rep. Greg Meeks, a fellow New York Democrat who has watched liberal challengers line up against many in his home state delegation.” [CNN]

‘Free Pass’ for Antisemitism: In the Deseret News, Nathan Diament, the executive director of the Orthodox Union Advocacy Center, calls for the protection of religious gatherings and places of worship in the wake of protests at synagogues in Los Angeles and New York and the recent attack in Bondi Beach. “It is crucial that society be honest about who and what we are dealing with. The ‘protestors’ are not genuine proponents of free speech. Their vile and violent chants are clear: They seek to dismantle, disrupt and deny Jewish religious life. They want to use their absolutist claim on free speech to annihilate the equally important right to freedom of religion. We are witnessing the natural consequence of two years of refusing to hold bad actors accountable. The vast majority of campus protestors and rioters were given a free pass by local politicians and prosecutors even though they assaulted students, destroyed private property and clearly violated Jews’ civil rights. They were essentially told society doesn’t care enough about those rights.” [DeseretNews]