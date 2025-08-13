christian concerns
Trump-aligned evangelicals push Republicans to call out antisemitism on the right
Even as the president has prioritized tackling antisemitism in his second term, leading conservatives are quietly pushing for more engagement against far-right hate
AP Photo/Alex Brandon
President Donald Trump came into office with a promise to make tackling antisemitism a priority of his second term. So far, the focus of that effort has been almost exclusively on addressing left-wing and Islamist antisemitism, primarily tied to...
Become a premium subscriber