From Gaza to Tehran: Can Netanyahu achieve ‘total victory’ in both war and politics?

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Acting Columbia president called for removal of Jewish board... member in texts obtained by Congress

Brandeis Center files complaint alleging antisemitism at Vir...ginia private school

Responding to Mamdani, Senate Democrats say ‘globalize the i...ntifada’ slogan must be condemned

Susan Rice joins Obama, Biden advisors in blasting Trump’s I...ran strike

81-year-old victim of Boulder antisemitic attack dies from w...ounds

State Department revokes visas of rappers who chanted ‘death... to the IDF’ at Glastonbury festival

Senate Democrats’ Iran war powers resolution fails

Mast said to confront Rwandan, Jordanian, Qatari ambassadors... over relationships with Iran and China: source

DMFI board chair, former Rep. Kathy Manning blasts NC Dems f...or tolerating antisemitism

House members aim to help Holocaust survivor families reclai...m Nazi-looted art

Pro-Palestinian, anti-abortion agitators disrupt abortion ri...ghts rally at Supreme Court

Obama OMB director says Democratic Party is ‘becoming increa...singly antisemitic’

House Education Committee asks for more information from col...leges after hearing

Trump, Netanyahu reportedly agree on plan to end Gaza war, e...xpand Abraham Accords

GOP strategists, lawmakers seek to tie vulnerable Dems to Ma...mdani following NYC primary win

Mamdani’s radical supporters, staffers under the spotlight a...fter victory

NSGP funding should move forward ‘very, very quickly,’ Lankf...ord says

Mike Pompeo says nuclear strikes restored deterrence against... Iran, North Korea 

More security may have prevented the Capital Jewish Museum s...hooting, Sarah Milgrim’s father says

AG Bondi says DOJ is keeping a close eye on potential threat...s to Jewish community

Prominent N.Y. Dems support Mamdani, even as swing-district ...lawmakers keep their distance

After Mamdani victory, Jewish Democrats alarmed by party’s t...olerance of antisemitism and anti-Israel extremism 

Israeli ambassador tells Jewish leaders, senators that U.S. ...strikes ‘destroyed’ Iran’s nuclear sites

Schumer congratulates Mamdani for presumed NYC mayoral prima...ry win

Trump announces meeting with Iran but says a nuclear agreeme...nt ‘is not necessary’

Trump denies report that U.S. strikes did not destroy Irania...n nuclear facilities

Brandeis Center files suit against MIT for antisemitic discr...imination and harassment against Jewish students

Support among Democrats for Senate war powers resolution gro...wing 

Cruz amendment to Senate war powers resolution seeks to prai...se Trump’s Iran strikes

Schumer struggles to live up to ‘shomer’ designation amid pr...essure from his party 

House Committee votes to boost security grant proposal by $3...0 million

Trump says ‘China can continue to purchase Oil from Iran’...

Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter to Iranians: Now is the ti...me to help yourselves

Prominent Qatari royal boosts Zohran Mamdani on social media

U.S. is prepared to counter potential closure of Strait of H...ormuz, CENTCOM nominee says

Sharansky: ‘The Iranian regime was exposed before its people... as a paper tiger’

Trump slams Israel for responding to Iranian ceasefire viola...tion

House Jewish Caucus presses Hegseth over press secretary Kin...gsley Wilson’s antisemitic rants 

Iran violates ceasefire with Israel within hours of its begi...nning

Will Iran’s nuclear program survive the U.S. and Israeli str...ikes?

Bipartisan Senate resolution condemns recent antisemitic att...acks

Mamdani’s ascent in NYC mayoral primary alarms Jewish voters...

Quick Hits

ANALYSIS

From Gaza to Tehran: Can Netanyahu achieve ‘total victory’ in both war and politics?

The military victories under Netanyahu's leadership are seemingly not staunching the Israeli right’s continued collapse in the polls as the war grinds on in its 635th day

MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands amid debris outside the Soroka Hospital in the southern city of Beersheba, after it was hit by a missile fired from Iran on June 19, 2025.

By
Lahav Harkov
July 2, 2025

It might be hard to remember now, with all that has happened in recent weeks, but the Knesset seemed very close to calling an early election a day and a half before Israel commenced its airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs last month.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received a post-Iran victory bump, and is once again leading in the polls – but not by much. A poll published on Tuesday showed his Likud party leading a potential party led by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett by only two seats, and tied with Bennett for leading candidate for prime minister. Another pollster showed a similar margin during the Iran operation, but had the two parties tied after the ceasefire. Parties in the current coalition made up less than half of the Knesset in every poll. In a poll from the Israel Democracy Institute published on Wednesday, only 46% of Jewish Israelis said they trust Netanyahu. 

A common accusation heard by Netanyahu’s political opponents at home and abroad is that he is prolonging the war in Gaza to stay in office, because ending the war before his far-right coalition partners deem Hamas fully defeated would likely see the collapse of his government. But the victories under his leadership are seemingly not staunching the Israeli right’s continued collapse in the polls as the war grinds on in its 635th day. 

Though Israelis are impressed by their intelligence agencies’ feats and pilots’ daring and skill that significantly degraded Hezbollah and then Iran, they clearly remember who was in charge during the Hamas massacres on Oct. 7, 2023. Fifty hostages remain in Gaza; 13 soldiers have been killed there in the past three weeks. Inside Israel, thousands have been displaced due to Iranian strikes — joining the thousands more who were left without homes after the Oct. 7 attacks. 

An Israeli comedian’s video last week asking why there isn’t a victory parade after “winning” in Iran went viral; she answered that Israel is in a Babushka doll of a war within a war within a war. “We need to end something,” she said.

Netanyahu may consider the political advantages of “ending something” as he heads to Washington next week while President Donald Trump is pushing for a broad deal that would encompass a Gaza ceasefire and the release of hostages, the administration of Gaza by moderate Sunni states, normalization between Israel and Syria and perhaps other countries, plus working to ensure Iran doesn’t rebuild its nuclear program. 

Hamas tends to spoil the best-laid plans of American negotiators, but Trump has been hinting that things are moving in a positive direction in the past few days.

If Netanyahu returns to Israel with a Gaza ceasefire and the hostages returned, an expanded Abraham Accords and a way to keep Israel’s achievement in Iran intact, then he may get a more significant electoral bump. In that scenario, one option for him could be to ride that wave and call a snap election, rather than wait until the official October 2026 date for the vote.

Or, Netanyahu could see this as his legacy-clinching move, a sign that his work is done. In 2021, the prime minister said that he wants his legacy to be that he was the “protector of Israel, because I devoted much of my adult life to preventing Iran from having a nuclear weapon.”

That doesn’t seem likely in light of Netanyahu’s behavior over the years. After he lost the 1999 election, Netanyahu returned to publicly commenting on politics as a “concerned citizen” the following year and by 2002 was foreign minister. When he lost the election in 2021, he remained as opposition leader and successfully peeled off members of the Bennett coalition, contributing to its demise.  

But Trump’s recent Truth Social posts tying together a deal and Netanyahu’s corruption trial are instructive here. Trump seemed to be lamenting that the trials are time-consuming when Netanyahu’s focus should be elsewhere. But there are constant rumors of a plea deal or a pardon of some sort, which could also pave the way for a dignified exit from the political stage, saying he fulfilled the promise of most of his political life, to stop Iran from going nuclear. 

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice