SCOOP
Sen. Lummis to introduce legislation barring the NEA from engaging in politics or lobbying
The STUDENT Act also expands the NEA charter to prohibit the ‘promotion of antisemitic beliefs’ and Holocaust denial
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images
Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) will introduce legislation on Thursday requiring the National Education Association to expand its federal charter to prohibit the nation’s largest teachers’ union from “engaging in electoral politics or lobbying” in response to the group’s proposal...
Become a premium subscriber