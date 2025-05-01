Trump nominates Mike Waltz as U.N. ambassador

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Trump dismisses multiple Biden appointees to U.S. Holocaust ...Memorial Council

Under fire, Harvard releases reports on antisemitism, Islamo...phobia on campus

Fox News woos Jewish viewers amid perceived media bias again...st Israel

Israel rejects 5-year ceasefire, hostage-release deal withou...t Hamas disarming

Syria’s al-Sharaa discussed prospects for normalization with... Israel with GOP lawmaker

Wasserman Schultz: Arab, Israeli leaders say Iran deal must ...cover proxy activity

Trump says he would meet with Iranian supreme leader in Time... interview

Jewish Senate Dems accuse Trump of weaponizing antisemitism ...to attack universities

AJC searches for a middle ground on Trump’s campus antisemit...ism moves, CEO Ted Deutch says

From Jerusalem to the Vatican: Cardinal Pizzaballa emerges a...s a contender for the papacy

Campus protests fizzle out in 2025

Huckabee: Americans ‘greatly benefit’ from close ties to Isr...ael

Israeli President Herzog calls Gov. Shapiro after arson atta...ck on Pa. governor’s mansion

Shapiro avoids ‘antisemitism’ label on arson attack in ‘Good... Morning America’ interview

From seminary to secretary: How Uri Monson balances Pennsylv...ania’s budget and keeps Shabbat

Pro-Israel Dems warn Witkoff that Iran must restore inspecto...rs’ access to nuclear sites

California school district votes to renew ethnic studies con...tract with vendor accused of antisemitism

Israel boxed in as Trump blocks Iran attack and pursues deal

Brad Sherman’s primary challenger Jake Rakov stays in step w...ith him on Israel policy

New York GOP’s gubernatorial primary could see two Jewish co...mmunity favorites face off

Police report: Arson attack against Gov. Shapiro motivated b...y anti-Israel animus

Leading voices against antisemitism at Harvard decry Trump’s... overreach, but urge reforms

Witkoff sends mixed messages on Iranian nuclear enrichment

Sen. John Cornyn fighting to fend off insurgent primary chal...lenge from Texas AG

Trump’s latest deportee: Mohsen Mahdawi, Columbia’s an...ti-Israel protest ‘ringleader’

Senate Committee discusses ending biannual time changes

Reza Pahlavi: U.S. has a third path on Iran aside from diplo...macy, military strikes

Three Democrats vote with Republicans to advance Colby nomin...ation

Trump: Direct talks with Iran to start Saturday

Daniel Hernandez pitches himself to Tucson voters — and pro-...Israel backers

Netanyahu: More countries to join Hungary in leaving ICC ove...r Israel prosecutions

Senate committee advances Huckabee nomination on party-line ...vote

Gaza protester: Demonstrations against Hamas show Palestinia...ns ‘fed up’ with terror group

Iran, ISIS plan to target Jewish tourists over Passover, Isr...ael says

Columbia’s Jewish community taking a wait-and-see approach t...o new president

Trump floats Friedman, Grenell for U.N. ambassador, previews... Middle East travel plans

Trump admin reviewing billions of dollars in federal funding... to Harvard

Instagram disables Columbia’s anti-Israel group page for pro...moting violence

Senate HELP Committee launches probe of American Muslims for... Palestine

Huckabee says it is ‘better to bankrupt’ Iran th...an to bomb it, in partisan confirmation hearing

Gabbard: Iran is not currently developing nuclear weapons

Leading AI tools demonstrate ‘concerning’ bias against Israe...l and Jews, new ADL study finds

Vance voiced doubt about Houthi strikes in private messages ...with Cabinet officials

IDF prepares for long operation in Gaza with goal of fully d...efeating Hamas

Lawler challenger Jessica Reinmann says she feels a deep per...sonal connection to Israel

Dubai-based Augustus Media pushes Shopify boycott over presi...dent’s tweet supporting fair reporting about Israel

Justice Department files brief backing UCLA Jewish students,... faculty in lawsuit

ADL report finds ‘malicious’ Wikipedia editors conspired to ...impose anti-Israel bias across site

Washington Post reporter faces scrutiny over anti-Israel soc...ial media commentary

Schumer book tour on antisemitism postponed

Sen. John Fetterman to take second trip to Israel on Sunday

Quick Hits

staying out of trouble

Trump nominates Mike Waltz as U.N. ambassador

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve as interim national security advisor while maintaining his diplomatic role

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

National Security Advisor Michael Waltz speaks on a panel at the Hill and Valley Forum at the U.S. Capitol on April 30, 2025 in Washington, DC.

By
Matthew Kassel
May 1, 2025

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he was nominating Mike Waltz, his national security advisor, as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, while removing him from his current position.

“From his time in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress and, as my National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation’s Interests first,” Trump said in a post to his Truth Social platform. “I know he will do the same in his new role.”

In the interim, Trump added, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will take over as national security advisor while continuing his diplomatic posting.

Trump had initially picked Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) for the U.N. ambassadorship, but withdrew her nomination in late March over concerns about protecting Republicans’ slim majority in the House.

In a brief statement on social media, Waltz said he was “deeply honored to continue my service to President Trump and our great nation.”

The surprise announcement came amid multiple news reports that Waltz was expected to be ousted from his current role, in the first major shakeup of the administration. His deputy advisor, Alex Wong, a fellow traditional conservative, is also expected to leave the National Security Council soon, sources confirmed to Jewish Insider on Thursday, though the timing of his departure could not be confirmed.

Waltz, a former congressman from Florida and a Green Beret, has been on precarious footing since he accidentally added a journalist to a non-secure messaging app in which top administration officials discussed sensitive plans for an imminent military operation in Yemen.

In the immediate wake of the debacle, Trump’s advisors had suggested that he fire Waltz, but the president chose instead to back his national security advisor at the time, reluctant to replicate the sort of disorder that consumed his first term.

The decision to move Waltz to the U.N., a position based in New York City that requires Senate confirmation, suggests that he remains in relatively good standing with Trump, even if he will no longer hold a key role in the West Wing, where he had been increasingly marginalized.

Waltz never fully recovered from the messaging scandal, which further exposed him to attacks from a growing faction of isolationists who insist his traditional foreign policy views — particularly on confronting adversaries including Iran and Russia — have not reflected the president’s instincts.

Waltz had also faced pushback from MAGA loyalists who took issue with his decision to hire ideologically aligned staffers to the NSC.

The abrupt removal of Waltz and Wong follows a broader purge in which several NSC senior staffers were pushed out after an Oval Office meeting last month in which Laura Loomer, a far-right conspiracy theorist, had urged Trump to clean house, citing a lack of loyalty among mid-level officials. Her targets had included Wong, but he had been spared until now.

In a brief interview with JI on Thursday, Loomer declined to confirm if she was involved in the new round of departures. “I think it’s further evidence,” she said broadly, “that there is a vetting crisis at the White House — and perhaps now it’s finally going to be addressed.”

It remains unclear who Trump will pick as his next national security advisor, should he relieve Rubio of his interim role. Among others, Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy who is leading negotiations with Iran and Russia, has been floated as a possible candidate, though he is reportedly not interested in the job. 

During his first term, Trump circulated through four national security advisors. His first, Michael Flynn, held the role for just under a month before resigning over his contacts with Russian officials.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice