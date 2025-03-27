Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
role reversal

White House withdraws Stefanik’s nomination for U.N. ambassador

Trump cited House Republicans’ slim majority and concerns about potentially losing Stefanik’s House seat in a statement

Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on her nomination to be Ambassador to the United Nations on Capitol Hill on January 21, 2025 in Washington, DC.

By
Marc Rod
March 27, 2025

In a stunning reversal, the Trump administration withdrew Rep. Elise Stefanik’s (R-NY) nomination to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations due concerns about protecting Republicans’ razor-thin House majority.

Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID), the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told reporters on Thursday afternoon that he had spoken with the White House and been informed that Stefanik’s nomination was withdrawn.

Trump said on his Truth Social website that he had asked Stefanik to remain in Congress to help pass key legislation. “With a very tight Majority, I don’t want to take a chance on anyone else running for Elise’s seat,” Trump said. “There are others that can do a good job at the United Nations.”

He suggested that Stefanik may be offered another position in the administration at some future point.

Stefanik passed through the Senate Foreign Relations Committee before the end of January, but lawmakers had said that they were waiting on approval from the House and White House to move to a final vote on Stefanik’s nomination in the interest of protecting Republicans’ narrow House majority; they currently hold a 218-213 advantage. The delay had begun to frustrate some Senate Republicans.

Stefanik was expected to move toward confirmation in the coming week, after April 1 special elections in deep-red Florida seats were expected to deliver the House GOP majority two additional seats.

But a long-shot Democratic challenger has been surging in one of the Florida districts, and the Democrat who had been planning to run in the special election once Stefanik’s seat — also in a solidly red district — became open was also seen as increasingly competitive.

Stefanik was one of Trump’s earliest nominations and was not expected to face significant hurdles to her confirmation. She had some Democratic support within the Foreign Relations Committee and was expected to pick up at least one additional Democratic vote on the Senate floor. 

She was also viewed as one of Trump’s more traditional nominees, and generally held a traditional hawkish foreign policy posture. The New York congresswoman, who became a Jewish community star for her questioning of university presidents about campus antisemitism, said that fighting antisemitism at the U.N. had been a key reason she pursued the role.

Stefanik had been participating in some Cabinet meetings and similar administration activities as she awaited confirmation and gave up a top leadership position in the House, even as she continued to serve in the chamber. Trump suggested she would regain a position in House leadership.

It’s not clear who the administration might tap next for the post at Turtle Bay.

