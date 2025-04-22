safety zone

State Department shake-up keeps antisemitism office in place

With its parent office being eliminated, the special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism will be moved to State’s new foreign and humanitarian affairs office

A new organizational chart released by the State Department on Tuesday shows major changes to the department’s structure, including the elimination of the office where the special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism’s team is located. Despite this, internal department communications affirmed that the office of the special envoy is still a department priority and will continue to exist.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the major shake-up of the department’s organizational structure as seeking to counter what he described as left-wing orthodoxy in the department and “drain[ing] the bloated, bureaucratic swamp.”

The changes include the elimination of the office of the under secretary for civilian security, democracy and human rights, where the office of the antisemitism envoy was previously placed.

A fact sheet sent to State Department employees that was obtained by Jewish Insider makes clear that the antisemitism envoy’s office will now fall under the State Department’s new foreign and humanitarian affairs office, along with the office of international religious freedom. Many other offices were not afforded the same clarity in Rubio’s fact sheet. Layoffs are expected across the department, but senior officials declined to share with employees who might lose their job.

“President [Donald] Trump and Secretary Rubio are focused on realigning U.S. foreign policy to reflect America’s core national interests and deliver better results for Americans,” the fact sheet stated.

Trump nominated businessman Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun to serve as antisemitism envoy, an ambassador-level position that requires Senate confirmation. The office is still staffed by several civil servants even in the absence of a confirmed envoy.