Good Tuesday morning.

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on the fallout from a deadly Israeli strike in Rafah over the weekend, talk to legal experts about potential implications of the ICC and ICJ rulings, and interview the parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin following their latest trip to D.C. to campaign for the release of their son from Hamas captivity in Gaza. We also speak with congressional Dems about whether they would attend an address by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Congress. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Eileen Filler-Corn, Deborah Lipstadt and Nikki Haley.

Israel is again facing international condemnation for its military operations in Rafah, after an airstrike on Sunday took out two top Hamas operatives, but also reportedly killed dozens of internally displaced civilians sheltering in nearby encampments.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking before the Knesset yesterday, called the deadly incident a “tragic accident,” accusing Hamas of harboring its military among the civilian populations. “For us, every uninvolved civilian who is hurt is a tragedy. For Hamas, it’s a strategy. That’s the whole difference,” Netanyahu said.

The White House withheld criticism of Israel, referring only to “devastating images” emerging from the strike and urging Israel to protect civilians as part of its military operations.

“Israel has a right to go after Hamas, and we understand this strike killed two senior Hamas terrorists who are responsible for attacks against Israeli civilians,” a National Security Council spokesperson said. “But as we’ve been clear, Israel must take every precaution possible to protect civilians. We are actively engaging the IDF and partners on the ground to assess what happened, and understand that the IDF is conducting an investigation.”

The IDF said it killedYassin Rabia and Khaled Nagar, senior officials in Hamas’ West Bank command. “The strike was carried out based on prior intelligence information regarding the presence of the senior Hamas terrorists at the site of the strike,” the army said, stating that it had taken a number of steps to reduce the risk of harming civilians, highlighting that the strike had not been in Al-Mawasi, the humanitarian area to which it has encouraged civilians to evacuate, and expressing regret over any harm caused to civilians.

The U.S. received information from Israeli officials that shrapnel from the strike likely ignited a fuel tank nearby causing the fire. Two U.S. officials told Axios that the Biden administration was still assessing whether the strike had crossed the president’s “red line,” in order to decide whether it warrants any U.S. action.

Israel received a tougher reception from European capitals. EU foreign ministers held a “significant discussion” on sanctioning Israel if it does not comply with international law, according to Irish Foreign Minister Micheál Martin. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he was “horrified” by the news and condemned it “in the strongest terms. There is no safe place in Gaza. These attacks must stop immediately. ICJ orders & IHL [international humanitarian law] must be respected by all parties.” French President Emmanuel Macron similarly said he was “outraged by the Israeli strikes,” and called for “full respect for international law and an immediate ceasefire.”

The U.K. Labour party leader Keir Starmer, in his first major speech of the election campaign, said the “horrifying” scenes from the strike were the “inevitable consequences of that [Rafah] offensive,” which he said, “should not take place and we should join with our allies to ensure that it doesn’t take place.”

Closer to home, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) threatened to disrupt President Joe Biden’s reelection — while appearing at a conference filled with threatening rhetoric against Israel. On Saturday, Tlaib was a featured speaker at the People’s Conference for Palestine in Detroit, a radical gathering that featured numerous speakers affiliated with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). The group has been designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S.

Panelists proclaimed support for terrorism against Israel, with speakers justifying Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist attack as violent “resistance” against the Jewish state. The conference was decorated with terrorist propaganda, including tributes to PFLP airplane hijacker Leila Khaled.

In the speech, Tlaib attacked Biden as an “enabler of genocide” while warning that Biden and Democratic lawmakers will face political consequences for their support of Israel. “It is disgraceful that the Biden administration and my colleagues in Congress continue to smear [anti-Israel students] for protesting to save lives — no matter their faith or ethnicity. It is cowardly. But we’re not going to forget in November, are we?”

In response, Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) said that Tlaib should be expelled from Congress for speaking at the event. “Associating with and speaking before groups that are funded by US designated terrorist organizations is disqualifying,” Lawler wrote on X.