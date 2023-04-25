👋 Good Tuesday morning.

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we preview tonight’s House vote on a resolution supporting U.S.-Israel relations, and look at Susan Rice’s tenure as director of the Domestic Policy Council ahead of her departure from the role next month. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Suleiman Maswadeh, California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis and Jason Greenblatt.

President Joe Biden announced his 2024 reelection bid in a video posted to Twitter this morning. “When I ran for president four years ago, I said we’re in a battle for the soul of America,” said Biden, who has often remarked that the 2017 neo-Nazi “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va., was his impetus to mount his 2020 campaign. “And we still are.”

Biden’s campaign launch comes amid increasing speculation over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ entry into the Republican presidential primary, and months after former President Donald Trump announced his candidacy — the announcement video posted this morning features a photograph of both DeSantis and Trump paired with a voiceover from Biden asserting that “around the country, MAGA extremists are lining up to take those bedrock freedoms away.”

In recent days, Trump has continued to notch endorsements from current and former Republican legislators. Former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) endorsed Trump last night, predicting that under a second Trump administration, “Our economy will be stronger, our streets will be safer, & our lives will be freer.” The former president was also endorsed by Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT), who heads Senate Republicans’ campaign arm.

In advance of DeSantis’ highly anticipated trip to Israel this week, the Florida legislature is expected to pass a new hate crimes bill stemming from a recent surge of antisemitic incidents across the state. If history is any guide, the Florida governor could use part of his speech at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem to promote the bill and perhaps even ceremonially sign it into law — as he did while spotlighting a similar piece of legislation on his last tour through Israel four years ago, writes Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel.

GOP insiders in Florida suspect that DeSantis, whose plans for the trip remain closely guarded, is weighing a repeat gesture as he heads to Israel on Thursday. “The timing of it would fall right in line with his trip,” Mike Caruso, a Republican state representative who authored the legislation in Florida’s House, said in an interview with JI on Monday. If the bill passes early this week, as he anticipates, “it’s going to be there for the governor to sign in Israel if he chooses to.”

An overture of that sort would come as DeSantis is facing pressure from Jewish Republicans who say they are eager to see the governor speak out against rising antisemitism, particularly as he gears up to launch a widely expected presidential campaign. His upcoming appearance in Israel could help to placate some Jewish activists who, in interviews with JI, have expressed disappointment over the governor’s continued silence amid a troubling uptick in antisemitism, even as he has taken other steps to win support from Jewish voters ahead of a potential announcement.

In recent weeks, Jewish leaders in Florida and from outside the state have reached out to DeSantis’ team in a behind-the-scenes campaign exhorting the governor to issue a public statement directly condemning antisemitism, according to people involved in the effort who asked to remain anonymous to discuss a sensitive matter. So far, their requests have gone unheeded, they said. A spokesperson for DeSantis did not respond to a request for comment from JI.

“A lot of people feel that they would like to see [DeSantis] take a stronger position on this,” said a Jewish leader in South Florida who is involved in local efforts to combat antisemitism and other hate crimes. “I know he’s pro-Israel, but when these antisemitic acts are happening throughout the state — and they are happening, I believe, in almost every county if not every county — it seems to me that somebody should be taking a look at that and saying we don’t want hate here.” Read more here.

DeSantis’ visit comes on the heels of a Democratic delegation’s trip to the Jewish state. Led by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), the group held separate meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli President Isaac Herzog yesterday before attending a Yom Hazikaron ceremony at Yad L’Shiryon in Latrun, where Jeffries laid a wreath on stage.

In the meeting with Netanyahu, the prime minister reportedly asked Jeffries to push the expansion of the Abraham Accords.