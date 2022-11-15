👋 Good Tuesday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we talk to Amb. Tom Nides about the U.S. approach to the next Israeli government, and interview Amb. Rufus Gifford about his role as U.S. chief of protocol. Also in today’s newsletter: Mike Pompeo, Shana Mansbach and Alejandro Mayorkas.

Three Israelis were killed and three others wounded in a stabbing attack and a subsequent car ramming this morning near the West Bank settlement of Ariel. The IDF said that a terrorist arrived at the entrance gate to the Ariel Industrial Zone and stabbed civilians in the area, as well as at a nearby gas station. The assailant then fled the scene in a stolen vehicle and crashed into several cars on Highway 5 before getting out of the car and stabbing another person.

The 120 members of the 25th Knesset are set to be sworn in today, with 23 freshmen Knesset members, as well as three who are back in Jerusalem after some time out of government, according to a breakdown by Ofer Kenig, a research fellow at the Israel Democracy Institute and professor at Ashkelon Academic College. The new Knesset includes 29 women, which is consistent with the average number of women elected to the body in recent years. Meanwhile, Arab representation has shrunk to 10 — the lowest in the past two decades, largely due to low voter turnout in that sector and a split in Arab party lists that resulted in the failure of the Balad party to cross the electoral threshold.

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy, who is expected to be replaced in the coming days, said yesterday that he hopes “the 25th Knesset will be a positive turning point in the discourse and in the way Knesset members conduct their debates.” Incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, is working hard to put together a government, and hopes to complete the task by next week.

And in Washington, Congress is back, with committees meeting for the first time since before the Nov. 8 election. This morning, the House Homeland Security Committee will convene for a hearing on “Worldwide Threats to the Homeland,” with testimony from DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Elsewhere on the Hill is a debate over the future of House leadership, as Republicans inch closer to a majority, following declared wins last night in California, New York and Arizona. Reps. Michelle Steel (R-CA) and Ken Calvert (R-CA) held onto their Southern California seats, while in Arizona, Rep. David Schweikert (R-AZ) defeated his Democratic challenger. In New York, Republican Brandon Williams came out ahead of Democrat Francis Conole in the state’s 22nd District.

But a Republican majority does not ensure smooth sailing for Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who needs to win 218 votes to become the next speaker of the House. McCarthy’s allies have gone so far as to attempt to convince at least one Democrat — Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) — to switch parties. Some Republicans — including Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), who, backed by other members of the House Freedom Caucus, is making a symbolic run for the speakership in today’s GOP leadership elections — have already voiced their opposition to backing the House minority leader, citing the GOP’s showing last week.

We’ll know more about the speaker’s race later today, after the Republican leadership elections. (The Democrats won’t hold their elections until the end of the month.) McCarthy is expected to easily hit the simple majority to shore up his bid — but will likely fall short of unanimous support, which could doom his bid for speaker in a House that is nearly evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats. Meanwhile, Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) said that he is open to working with Democrats to elect a moderate House speaker should the GOP not agree on a candidate.

But the Republican leadership election isn’t the only major GOP event taking place today. Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce his 2024 presidential bid at 9 p.m. tonight from Mar-a-Lago. We expect both the speakership race and Trump’s announcement to be topics of conversation at this weekend’s Republican Jewish Coalition leadership meeting in Las Vegas, where a number of potential presidential contenders, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who eclipsed Trump in one recent poll, are scheduled to speak.