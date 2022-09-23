podcast playback

Ari Wallach takes JI’s ‘Limited Liability Podcast’ on a trip to the future

Ari Wallach isn’t keen on being called a “futurist,” at least not in the typical sense. While most futurists spend their time using current trends to predict possible outcomes down the road, Wallach is more interested in individuals and helping them figure out what it is they want to see happen. Wallach is the founder and executive director of Longpath Labs, an initiative aimed at redirecting our tendency toward instant gratification and short-term decision-making, to a mindset that considers which actions would best help society in the long term. He is also the author of a new book, Longpath: Becoming the Great Ancestors Our Future Needs, which came out in August. “It’s really thinking very seriously and critically about what your kind of long-term vision and goal is…in a way that transcends your own lifespan,” Wallach, 48, explained on this week’s episode of Jewish Insider’s “Limited Liability Podcast.” “So we use the term ‘futuring’ and ‘futurism’ or ‘applied futurist,’ to move away from kind of the crystal ball way thinking about it and more about how we help people prepare.”

The Longpath mindset and Judaism: “We’re kind of in this intertidal moment… The narratives that we use to run a society, especially in the West, in many ways are collapsing. You actually see that play out in day-to-day politics in the U.S., in terms of people’s trust in institutions, writ large. So in this intertidal moment, I’m arguing that we need to have a different kind of mindset…It’s very much coming from my wisdom tradition, known as, you know, Judaism, but if we step back and we see Judaism as a kind of social technology, the things that in many ways are created by humans to help us move better and, you know, adapt better to the world as it is, I’m taking what works for me in the thinking and the underlying kind of ontology and truths and maxims of Judaism, and incorporating them in kind of a secular way to allow people to navigate the intertidal better.”

On his new book: “This book is not a self-help book in any way, shape or form, but it is a book and it is an idea and a mindset to help people make sense of the moment that we’re in. I think of Longpath, the mindset, as a kind of social technology, as a way of kind of moving through this moment that allows you to move through it more successfully. And most importantly, you know, the subtitle is Longpath: Becoming the Great Ancestors Our Future Needs. If you use this mindset and this way of thinking and seeing the world and behaving and acting in the world, what that leads to, is allowing us to move from like ‘eh, meh’ maybe making it through this moment, to actually helping shape the future in a way that several generations, hundreds of generations from now, there’ll be able to look back and say, ‘Wow, those were great ancestors. They did the things that we needed done to help us get to a moment of flourishing.’”

Lightning Round: Favorite Yiddish word or phrase: “Schlep…it’s this idea, it’s like, you do what you got to do, right? And it’s gonna suck, but you gotta do it.” Favorite book read recently: “Rural Renaissance: Revitalizing America’s Hometowns through Clean Power by Michelle Moore.” Favorite place to eat in New York City: “Gramercy Tavern, because that was the first restaurant I ever ate at in New York City [or] any really good taco truck. Doesn’t even matter. If there’s a line up for a taco truck in Midtown, you should get in that line.”

