Worthy Reads

🇸🇦 Policy Projection: Politico’s Elise Labott chronicles the thaw in relations between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia ahead of President Joe Biden’s trip to the region next month. “Biden’s initial policy was to take a tough line toward Saudi Arabia in public, while also trying to maintain a functional diplomatic relationship behind the scenes — in particular pushing the Saudis to end the war in Yemen and playing a constructive role in regional politics, including vis-à-vis Iraq and Israel. Despite the chilly atmosphere, administration officials acknowledge that the Saudis have largely delivered on Washington’s requests. Since Biden took office, MBS has stepped up efforts to end the war in Yemen, stopped the blockade of Qatar, opened a dialogue with Iran in parallel to Washington’s nuclear negotiations and quietly deepened contacts with Israel. Earlier this year, Saudis took part alongside Israel in U.S.-led maritime exercises in the region. The Biden administration is now trying to broker an agreement between the two countries that allows additional commercial flights traveling to and from Israel to fly through Saudi airspace, and another for the kingdom to assume control of two strategic islands in the Red Sea.” [Politico]

📰 Media Mogul: Puck’s Teddy Schleifer looks at Sam Bankman-Fried’s efforts to expand his staff to include journalism advisors, who will guide the FTX founder as he seeks to drive more media attention to his interest areas. “His aides have been taking meetings across the media business this year and are in talks with several newsrooms right now about possible nonprofit (and for-profit) deals. His team has also been keeping an open mind as to what types of reporting they will fund, although the focus is expected to remain principally on effective-altruism inspired topics, such as pandemic preparedness, which promise to have the greatest possible societal impact per-dollar. The last point is key for Bankman-Fried. To be an effective patron of nonprofit journalism, after all, requires finding the sweet spot between topics that inspire a nonprofit’s sponsor and topics that actually excite a newsroom and its readership, without compromising editorial integrity.” [Puck]

🇮🇱 Playing Politics: In Foreign Policy, Aaron David Miller explores the Biden administration’s rationale for supporting Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, even as Bennett’s coalition government nears collapse, and despite major policy disagreements between the two leaders. “Keeping the Bennett coalition afloat and preventing Netanyahu’s return are clearly priorities for the Biden administration. But with the Israeli government teetering, Biden will have his work cut out for him. Assuming the government doesn’t collapse and schedule new elections before Biden’s Middle East trip next month, the U.S. president will want to empower Bennett as much as he can. Reports that Washington is brokering a deal that will incrementally improve relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia will help some. But the medium itself — the trip — is the message. Israelis put great stock in their prime ministers’ ability to manage the U.S.-Israel relationship, which means Bennett will clearly benefit from Biden’s warm embrace, though it won’t be enough to save his government. And for Biden’s politics, as my bubbe used to say about her chicken soup: It can’t hurt either.” [ForeignPolicy]

🎯 Tehran Target: In the Wall Street Journal, Jonathan Spyer highlights Israel’s stepped-up efforts to address Iranian threats beyond Tehran’s nuclear program, including the targeting of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officials and drone factories. “More broadly, Israel has engaged in a shadow war against Iranian efforts at power-building across the Middle East. Israeli air power has been active in disrupting and damaging Iranian infrastructure in Syria. Individual assassinations have taken place in Syria and probably also in Lebanon. Israeli planes have struck as far afield as Iraq. But the extension of Israel’s campaign against Iran’s nonnuclear subversive activities onto Iranian soil is a new development and a significant escalation. Such a change isn’t merely tactical in nature, and a decision to adopt it wouldn’t have been taken without the prime minister’s approval. The growing perception in Israel is that the Iranian nuclear program can’t be seen in isolation from Tehran’s broader strategy for regional domination.” [WSJ]

👨 Conspiracy Conundrum: NPR’s David Folkenflik interviews the parents of Seth Rich, a Democratic National Committee staffer who was killed in what police believe was an attempted robbery, but whose death was fodder for right-wing conspiracy theorists and Fox News ahead of the 2016 election. “Joel and Mary Rich say they have stood up for their son. But the wild conspiracies around him — whipped up for personal and ideological agendas — have stripped away his good name. In Jewish tradition, babies often are named after loved ones who have died. ‘Seth would have been so proud to have a child named for him,’ Mary Rich says. That can never happen, she adds. ‘If you had the name Seth Rich, you would be harassed all through your lifetime,’ she says. ‘Even if you were a baby and didn’t know crap about any of this, you would endure the harassment.’” [NPR]