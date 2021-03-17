cup ‘o Joe

The Jewish Marine behind a proud D.C. coffee institution

Inside Compass Coffee’s new 50,000-square-foot roastery, co-founder Michael Haft poured a glass of cold brew from a pitcher in a mini fridge. The roastery is slated to open to the public with a full-service cafe in a month and a half — or, more likely, longer. “In construction, you always say six weeks,” Haft joked. On a recent tour of the new facility in Northeast Washington — which will eventually produce 10 million pounds of coffee a year — Haft spoke to Jewish Insider‘s Gabby Deutchabout being one of the few Jewish Marines, opening a coffee business with no coffee experience, and trying to get by in the pandemic.

The few, the proud: Haft’s path to becoming a coffee entrepreneur was unconventional, particularly for a Jewish kid from a well-to-do family in Northwest Washington. Haft decided to join the Marines after a summer finance internship in Bethesda. “I hated it so much,” said Haft, who at the time was an undergrad at Washington University in St. Louis. The idea sounded crazy at first: “Nobody in my family is in the military. I don’t think I knew anyone in the military,” he said, and he only ended up meeting one other Jewish person in the Marines. It was 2007 — “not a great time in Iraq,” he acknowledged. “My parents were quite upset. They’re like, ‘We didn’t raise you to do this,’” he recounted. But eventually they came around and supported his decision.

Taste test: When Haft and his friend Harrison Suarez left the military, the pair knew they wanted to go into business together, but they weren’t sure in what field. Their first plan was to do digital publishing, which they attempted with an e-book on coffee, called Perfect Coffee at Home. They quickly learned that digital publishing — though “a lot of fun” — was “not a good business,” Haft said, and “we lost money doing it.” So instead, they took what they learned in writing the e-book and scaled up.

Lay leader: In the seven years since Haft and Suarez opened their first cafe in Washington’s Shaw neighborhood, Compass has become a local favorite. “You don’t meet many people like him in Washington. There are a lot of lawyers. There are a lot of government folks. There are very few coffee entrepreneurs,”said Rabbi Aaron Miller, associate rabbi at Washington Hebrew Congregation. Each Wednesday morning, Haft kicks off Washington Hebrew’s “Espresso Shot of Torah” parsha discussion by teaching some 50 regular attendees about coffee. Compass has also served other communities during the pandemic: The company recently hosted a chai tasting with the Washington region’s Muslim Bar Association, and during the Black Lives Matter protests last summer, a Compass van would deliver water and snacks.

Staying alive: Before the pandemic, Compass operated 12 cafes in Washington and Northern Virginia. Many are in now-empty business districts, and six locations closed last March. “We moved everybody who was willing to do construction out of coffee shops, and taught them how to do construction,” Haft said, gesturing at the people working in the roastery. “Over there, he used to be a barista,” Haft noted, pointing to one employee, “and now he’s doing the metal decking.” But it hasn’t been an easy year: “We’re trying to stay alive as a business.”

