angel investing

The women behind Avid Ventures, the VC fund looking for the next Israeli ‘unicorn’

In December, Avid Ventures closed its first round of funding after bringing in a haul of $72 million. To the fund’s founders, that number meant more than just an attention-grabbing sum. “We love that it’s four times chai,”said Addie Lerner, the firm’s founder and managing partner, referring to the number 18, associated with the Hebrew word chai, which means “life.” In a Zoom interview with Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutchthis week, Lerner and her partner, Tali Vogelstein, explained Avid’s approach to investing, their connection to the Jewish community and what it’s like operating a female-run firm in the male-dominated venture capital field.

Founding ethos: As a new fund, Avid is looking for a way to gain a strategic advantage in a crowded field of VC firms. And when investing in companies’ early funding rounds, venture firms get competitive: “It leads to a lot of sharp elbows, and it leads to investors trying to get what’s best for their firm, and not necessarily what’s best for the founder and their company,” Lerner said. Her goal is for Avid to become indispensable to company founders. Avid’s proposition is simple: “Let’s write smaller checks into these large rounds, where we’re going to be disproportionately helpful,” said Lerner.

Start-up nation: A connection to Israel is a key part of both partners’ identities, and Israel will be one of several countries in which they plan to invest. “Israel has a very near and dear place in both of our hearts, and we also think we can get some really incredible returns by investing in Israeli companies,” said Vogelstein, who spent a year in Israel before college and interned there while a student at the University of Pennsylvania. She noted that the IDF uniquely contributes to Israel’s startup successes. “We think the IDF certainly contributes to the mindset where founders are not afraid of failure.” One of the company’s Israeli investments, the alternate payments platform Rapyd, was recently valued at $2.5 billion.

Stateside: As Jewish investors with an interest in Israel, Lerner and Vogelstein say people often make the assumption that Israel is their only focus. It isn’t. Still, even in the U.S., the Jewish community has been central to the firm’s launch. One of Avid’s anchor investors is Schusterman Family Investments, the investment arm of the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies. “They’ve been just really fabulous partners to work with,” Lerner said. Both of Avid’s partners grew up involved in their local Jewish communities: Newton, Mass., for Lerner, and Baltimore for Vogelstein, though they now live in New York.

Diversity-driven: The majority of VC funds do not have any female partners. “I’m pretty used to being the only woman in the room,” Lerner told JI. Avid does not invest only in women-led companies, though some people still assume that is the case. “We’re a woman-led firm that is investing in really awesome founders and companies, and the fact that we’re woman-led is cool but unrelated,” she explained. The firm invests in companies it views as promising, independent of who runs them: “Our strong belief,” Lerner explained, “is that [diversity] can and should happen in a more organic way, versus any sort of intentional focus or quotas.”

Read more here.