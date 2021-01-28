Mayor of the 305

Meet the first Jewish mayor of Miami-Dade County

Danielle Levine Cava

Daniella Levine Cava cleared an array of hurdles when she was elected mayor of Miami-Dade County in November, becoming the first woman as well as the first Jew ever to hold the job. “I am very proud to be the first woman mayor,” Levine Cava said in a recent interview with Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel. “I’m surprised there has not been one before. But it just seems very natural and normal to be here. As far as being the first Jewish person to hold the post, we have a very strong Jewish community in Miami-Dade County, and circumstance would have it that this is my fate.”

Tough race: Perhaps the most formidable obstacle Levine Cava overcame was one that a number of other Democratic candidates in South Florida failed to surmount. Despite successful efforts in the county overall, Levine Cava was unaffected by the GOP campaign painting Democrats as socialists and radical leftists. “My campaign was truly about listening to people, caring about their concerns, focusing on basic quality-of-life issues as I’ve done my whole life,” said Levine Cava, who worked in child welfare and founded a Miami-based nonprofit before she entered politics as a county commissioner seven years ago. “I think people really related to that and really didn’t care about the accusations that maybe I was going to defund police or something — which I, of course, wasn’t. There were a lot of lies that just didn’t stick with the public because they already had a relationship with me or had learned about me through the campaign.”

Overcoming COVID: As mayor, Levine Cava’s immediate goal is to help the county get past the pandemic, which has gutted the travel industry as cases in Florida continue to rise. “We live in paradise,” she said. “We have many people moving here, which is a great boon to us. People want to visit, and so we are going to be working as hard as ever to make sure that we build back better.” Levine Cava contracted COVID-19 in late November just two weeks after assuming office — an inauspicious start to her first term in office but one she took in stride. Her symptoms were mild, she told JI, but she still suffers from some lingering congestive issues. “It’s very sobering,” she said. “I worked throughout the time virtually, and was able to spend a lot of time communicating with the public about the disease and my own experience as well.”

Communal ties: Levine Cava, a member of Temple Israel of Greater Miami, said she feels a strong connection to her faith. “It has continued to be a meaningful part of my life,” she told JI, adding that she and her husband became more deeply involved with attending synagogue after their children left home. “We started to study Torah,” Levine Cava said. She has visited Israel three times and says she maintains good relationships with the Israeli Consulate in Miami. As a former county commissioner representing a constituency including farmers, Levine Cava said she worked to facilitate agricultural partnerships with Israel. “I was very interested in how we could work together on innovations in farming as well on water technology.”

High praise: Ron Klein, a former Florida congressman who chairs the Jewish Democratic Council of America, said the newly elected mayor is an “authentic” leader whose campaign message carried broad appeal in a charged political atmosphere exacerbated by the pandemic. “She was probably the right person for the right time,” he told JI. “She wasn’t making up a story. It was her.” Nikki Fried, the first Jewish woman ever elected to statewide office in Florida as agriculture commissioner, said Levine Cava’s victory “means so much… she’s leading the way for others, showing the Jewish community and little girls everywhere that it’s possible to break these ceilings.”

