Independent Senate candidate Dan Osborn touted endorsement from anti-Israel group

A New Policy PAC said Osborn ‘knows that “Made in the USA” should be a source of pride, not a label on weapons used against Palestinian families’

Dan Osborn, a Democratic-aligned independent candidate running for Senate in Nebraska, received and touted an endorsement from an anti-Israel group.

The group, A New Policy PAC, is a campaign and lobbying group that aims to alter U.S. policy toward Israel, in part by electing candidates critical of the U.S.-Israel relationship. The group’s endorsements — just nine so far — include high-profile far-left critics of Israel, including congressional candidates Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan, Graham Platner in Maine, Kat Abughazaleh in Illinois, Robert Peters in Illinois, Frederick Haynes III in Texas and Adam Hamawy in New Jersey.

The PAC was founded by Josh Paul, a former State Department official who left government in protest of U.S. support for Israel after Oct. 7, 2023, and since joined the anti-Israel group DAWN and become a vocal critic of Israel.

A New Policy’s advocacy arm has accused Israel of genocide, urges cutting off and conditioning U.S. aid to Israel; supported efforts to block certain arms transfers to Israel; urges direct American support for the Palestinian Authority, which is currently illegal under U.S. law; calls for eliminating barries to support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency; and opposes a host of pro-Israel legislation.

The group also opposes the Antisemitism Awareness Act and the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism.

Paul also argued that the U.S.-Israel relationship is not in U.S. interests, and said “AIPAC puts Israel first, and makes our own elected officials do the same.”

Osborn said in a statement last month he was “happy to receive the endorsement of A New Policy PAC.”

“We deserve a foreign policy that honors the decency and moral center of the American people,” Osborn, who has not previously spoken extensively about Israel policy, said. “Right now our priorities are out of whack. Americans go bankrupt from unplanned hospital visits while their tax dollars pay for bombs that knock over hospitals in other countries.”

“‘Made in the USA’ should be a point of pride, not a point of shame when it’s written on bombs that kill kids,” he continued. “Every child born in this world deserves a shot at a future. That belief should be at the heart of our foreign policy. That’s why I’m proud to stand with A New Policy PAC in that calling.”

Asked by Jewish Insider about the endorsement and the group’s positions, Osborn told JI, “I will always stand against anti-Semitism, and completely agree we cannot allow a nuclear Iran.”

“Right now, I do have concerns about the United States participating in an unpopular conflict with Iran that may draw us into another open-ended, costly war in the Middle East during a moment where large swaths of our citizens, including veterans, can’t afford groceries or medicine,” Osborn continued.

A New Policy’s co-founder, Tariq Habash, said in a statement that Osborn “deeply understands both the economic and moral weight of our foreign policy; he knows that ‘Made in the USA’ should be a source of pride, not a label on weapons used against Palestinian families. In Washington, Dan will be a fearless advocate for Americans and our values.”

Osborn, who is making his second run for the seat, with tacit support from Democrats, has said little about his views on the U.S.-Israel relationship.

This week, he criticized the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, saying “I think there’s something else going on.” In a 2024 debate, he expressed support for Israel, according to a local news channel.

“Hamas is a terrorist group and Dan thinks Israel’s response [to the Oct. 7 attacks] was justified. At this point, Dan is concerned about mounting casualties and thinks America should do whatever it can to assist in bringing about a resolution and resume the long, hard road to stability,” an Osborn spokesperson told The American Prospect in April 2024.

Running in 2024 against Sen. Deb Fischer (R-NE), Osborn lost by seven points in a state President Donald Trump carried by more than 20 points. He now faces Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-NE). An early February poll by Osborn’s campaign shows them essentially tied.