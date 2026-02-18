Sole Jewish lawmaker in Belgium faces backlash amid spat with U.S. over mohels

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Lindsey Graham calls on Saudi Arabia to ‘knock it off’

Josh Shapiro tells BBYO teens: Be proud to be Jewish

President of damaged Miss. synagogue presses for more security funding for houses of worship

Cornyn slams Paxton for associating with Steve Bannon, not calling out antisemitism on right

Retiring Rep. Watson Coleman slams only Jewish candidate for being a ‘hardline supporter of Netanyahu’

Mamdani refuses to condemn ‘Hot Girls for Zohran’ head’s pro-Hamas, antisemitic conspiracy posts

Netanyahu ‘skeptical’ about Iran deal after Trump meeting

GOP senator Ted Budd calls on Qatar to extradite Hamas leader to the U.S.

Two Trump religious liberty appointees joined forces in anti-Israel push for antisemitism hearing

Carrie Prejean Boller removed from WH Religious Liberty Commission after antisemitism flare-up

Lander campaign operative shared Israel conspiracy theories, pro-Hamas content

DOJ aims to ‘dismantle’ groups behind synagogue protests, Harmeet Dhillon says

Survey finds heightened fear of antisemitism among Jewish Americans, with growing safety concerns

White House needs to confront limits of Hamas disarmament, experts say

‘Bringing voice to the voiceless’: Former hostages Aviva and Keith Siegel heal through helping others 

Trump religious liberty panel’s first antisemitism hearing turns contentious over Israel

Will Democrats rally behind progressive activist Mejia as she vies to represent wealthy N.J. district?

Amid criticism, Kraft’s anti-hate group defends Super Bowl ad against antisemitism

As speakers in Doha brand Israel as humanity’s ‘common enemy,’ Michael Rubin hosts Qatari minister at Super Bowl lunch

In Qatar, Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal headlines Al Jazeera Forum focused on defaming Israel

AOC under Matt Duss’ foreign policy tutelage as she makes 2028 moves

UDP says it ‘anticipated’ potential New Jersey bust, eyes further spending in district

Sen. Bill Cassidy investigating Mamdani over revocation of antisemitism executive orders

Moshe Davis expresses concerns for future of NYC antisemitism office upon his departure

AIPAC’s bet appears to backfire in New Jersey

Anti-Israel ‘working group’ in NYC health agency sparks backlash

More than 80 bipartisan lawmakers urge DHS to roll back new security grant conditions

Ted Cruz takes aim at Iran-backed Polisario Front for threatening U.S. interests in North Africa

Alphabet’s AI bet shows early returns under Israeli-American CFO Anat Ashkenazi

Melania Trump hosts Keith and Aviva Siegel in emotional White House reunion

Israel eyeing upcoming Iran-U.S. talks with deep skepticism

New Seattle school superintendent claims tikkun olam as central leadership value

Jewish leaders raise alarm over Fairfax County GOP chair candidate’s antisemitism

Hasan Piker blames Israel for Oct. 7 at Qatar’s Web Summit

Saudi defense minister pushed back on realignment concerns in meeting with Jewish leaders

Jewish groups appear hesitant to deploy their Washington clout as the Abrahamic coalition comes under attack

Graham says conversation with Saudi leaders eased his concerns about kingdom’s pivot

Driver who rammed Chabad Lubavitch headquarters charged with hate crimes

Trump amps up threats of military strike against Iran amid deadlocked diplomacy

Jewish leaders invited to meet with Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman in D.C.

Contender to succeed Jasmine Crockett blasted Israeli ‘apartheid’ in sermon on Oct. 8

Driver repeatedly crashes car into Chabad Lubavitch HQ; no injuries reported

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, a Republican, hopes shift to right will push him to victory against Moskowitz

Anti-Israel group organizing protests outside NYC synagogues gets cash windfall

Saudi pivot could have implications on antisemitism globally, Lipstadt contends

Why UPenn and the federal government are battling over lists of Jewish faculty members

Top Michigan Democratic fundraiser shared Veterans Day post honoring Nazi officer grandfather

Deni Avdija to make triumphant DC return as star NBA player

Leading Jewish organizations disturbed by Saudi Arabia’s Islamist turn

IDF secures return of Ran Gvili, the final deceased hostage, from Gaza

Antisemitism, anti-Israel rhetoric a key feature of Saudi Arabia’s regional realignment

Inside Tucker Carlson’s transformation, according to his chronicler

Tahesha Way campaigns as close ally of Jewish community in pivotal N.J. special election

Talarico, who now disavows AIPAC, attended group’s event in 2019

Josh Gruenbaum’s rapid rise from overseeing federal contracting to dealmaking on the world stage

New Jersey rabbis blast ex-Gov. Murphy, Assembly leaders over IHRA bill

Richmond, Calif., City Council fails to censure mayor over antisemitic social media posts

Scott Wiener steps down as co-chair of California Jewish caucus after accusing Israel of genocide

In new ad, John Cornyn blasts radical Islam for Oct. 7, Bondi Beach attacks

Jared Kushner unveils Gaza demilitarization, reconstruction plan at Davos

Paige Cognetti running in Josh Shapiro’s footsteps in key Pa. swing district

Gov. Spanberger disappoints Va. Jewish leaders with appointment of Jim Moran to GMU board

Manhattan comedy club cancels Israeli comedian amid protest by pro-Hamas groups

Trump: Hamas must disarm or ‘be blown away’

Congress allocating $300 million for nonprofit security grants in 2026

J Street hopes to capitalize on growing Democratic frustration with Israel

Moderate Dems alarmed by Harris team’s grilling of Shapiro over Israel ties

Daniel Biss sought AIPAC’s support before turning against Israel in congressional bid, sources say

Jewish groups meet with HHS civil rights office to confront antisemitism in medicine

Quick Hits

BRUSSELS DEBACLE

Sole Jewish lawmaker in Belgium faces backlash amid spat with U.S. over mohels

Freilich is ‘reaching out his hand to find a solution, and being accused of disloyalty to his own country,’ source tells JI

ERIC LALMAND/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Michael Freilich pictured during a plenary session of the Chamber at the Federal Parliament in Brussels, Thursday 07 November 2024.

By
Lahav Harkov
February 18, 2026

The long-simmering controversy over whether mohels can perform ritual circumcisions in Belgium broke dramatically into international public view this week, over a case involving the prosecution of three mohels.

The controversy, which touches on sensitive religious, legal and diplomatic matters, has ensnared the only Jewish lawmaker in Belgium, Michael Freilich, as well as the U.S. ambassador to Belgium, Bill White, who accused the country of antisemitism over the legal action. And it stretches from Antwerp, home to a large Orthodox Jewish community, to Washington, to Jerusalem, where Israel’s foreign minister has weighed in.

In an X post on Monday addressed to Belgian Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke:, White wrote: “You must make a legal provision to allow Jewish religious MOHELS to perform their duties here in Belgium. It’s done in all civilized counties as legal procedure. … Stop this unacceptable harassment of the Jewish community here.” He then received a reprimand from Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot, saying White’s interference in a judicial matter was a breach of diplomatic norms.

But much of the fallout landed on Freilich, who is Orthodox. It comes after Belgian police arrested the mohels, Jewish religious authorities who conduct circumcisions, during a series of raids last May in Antwerp, home to a large Orthodox Jewish community. The individuals have been charged with performing a medical procedure without a license.

While Brussels has not specifically outlawed ritual circumcision, it requires a doctor to perform the procedure. There are no mohels who are also doctors in Belgium, a source close to Freilich told Jewish Insider, and Jewish law requires a mohel to be Jewish. Muslims have no requirement for ritual circumcision to be performed by a coreligionist.

Freilich has become the target of accusations from his fellow lawmakers, in light of a recent interview to a Yiddish-language newspaper Der Yid, in which he recounted raising the matter at a roundtable discussion with members of Congress during a visit to Washington.

Belgium’s Green Party demanded an ethical investigation into Freilich. Sammy Mahdi, the head of the Christian Democratic and Flemish party, said Freilich’s behavior was “totally inappropriate” and compared it to a “member of parliament with a Muslim background lobbying in Morocco or Qatar to influence a court case in Belgium.” 

Freilich, for his part, has said he was not looking for the U.S. to pressure Brussels, but rather support for his effort to institute regulations that would balance freedom of religion and medical standards by allowing Belgian mohels to receive government-recognized certification without being doctors.

Germany, Sweden and the U.K. have such laws; Israel also requires mohels be certified, and Israeli Chief Rabbi Kalman Bar recently suggested that the EU recognize mohels ordained in the Jewish state to resolve any legal issues.

Vandenbroucke has declined to meet with Freilich on the matter, the source said. White wrote that Vandenbroucke plans to do nothing and that his “sneaky tactic” is to wait for the mohels’ trial to end without confronting the matter. 

Freilich and his party have been instructed not to speak to the media, but a source close to the lawmaker told Jewish Insider, “We need a dialogue with the minister, but he has been refusing. That is why the ambassador was upset and said the only reason [Vandenbroucke] could be doing this is that he is an antisemite and doesn’t want a solution.” 

The source compared the backlash against Belgium’s sole Jewish legislator to the persecution of Alfred Dreyfus, the French military officer jailed for false treason charges at the turn of the 20th century.

Freilich is “not speaking against the state, he is reaching out his hand to find a solution, and being accused of disloyalty to his own country,” the source said. “He is uniquely placed as the only Jewish MP, and understands the necessities for the Jewish community but also the necessity of addressing questions raised by the public at large … which needs a high-level of hygiene and medicine.”

In his initial controversial post, White also said that Vandenbroucke refused to shake his hand “because it was clear that [Vandenbroucke] dislike[s] America, the country that fought and where tens of thousands of our nation’s sons died for Belgium’s freedom twice — in WWI & in WWII.”

Prévot said that White’s “personal attacks” against Vandenbroucke are unacceptable and that “any suggestion that Belgium is antisemitic is false, offensive and unacceptable. … The fight against antisemitism, and all forms of hatred and discrimination, is an absolute priority for our country.” 

“Belgian law permits ritual circumcision when performed by a qualified physician under strict health and safety standards. The specific case referenced is subject to a judicial investigation. I refrain from commenting on ongoing proceedings,” he added.

White doubled down and said the matter is “absolutely a case of antisemitism. You either have to make a change to the procedural accreditation, or you have to call prosecution of these three beautiful, religiously qualified, and wonderful men antisemitic. No other way around it!” 

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar weighed in, noting a sharp increase in antisemitic attacks in Belgium over more than five years and citing an Anti-Defamation League study that found antisemitism is two to three times more common in Belgium than in other European countries.

“Suddenly, after thousands of years of Brit Milah being performed, the Mohel community is being targeted,” Sa’ar added. “Dear Minister, I understand that the mirror Ambassador Bill White has held up to you is unpleasant, but one might want to take this opportunity to take a hard look in that mirror and acknowledge reality.” 

Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, the chief rabbi of the Conference of European rabbis, said that “circumcision and kosher slaughter are not optional customs; they are core obligations, absolutely central to Jewish life. Efforts to restrict them in Belgium are not fair regulatory processes, but are direct attacks on Jewish religious rights. A country that cannot allow Jews the right to live fully Jewish lives is oppressing its Jewish citizens and violating its democratic principles.”

Belgium has long been one of the European countries most hostile to Israel. It joined South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice in December, joining Brazil, Colombia, Ireland, Mexico, Spain and Turkey. Last month, Prévot announced a ban on weapons exports to Israel, and Israeli military flights were also banned from Belgian airspace. 

Sa’ar noted, “Jewish Belgian citizens living in Judea and Samaria are denied consular services, while Belgian Muslims are welcomed,” referring to a recent decision to no longer have the Belgian Embassy in Israel and consulate in Jerusalem serve Belgian-Israelis residing in the West Bank, such that they cannot receive birth certificates or passports or vote, while no changes have been made for Belgian Palestinians. 

In addition, Belgium is one of only four countries in the 27-state European Union that does not have a national plan and coordinator to combat antisemitism.

