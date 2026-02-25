EXCLUSIVE

Laura Fine champions pro-Israel record in position paper

Fine: Israel is ‘more than just a strategic ally, it is a beacon of democracy in one of the world’s most volatile regions’

Amid attacks from anti-Israel activists and groups over her support for Israel and backing from pro-Israel supporters, Illinois state Sen. Laura Fine, a Democrat running for an open Illinois House seat, unapologetically championed her backing for the Jewish state in a position paper obtained by Jewish Insider.

The paper offers an unflinching defense of Fine’s positions, including rejecting conditions on U.S. aid to Israel. Fine and other candidates, including Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss and far-left activist Kat Abughazaleh, are set to participate in a televised debate on Wednesday evening.

Fine described Israel in the paper as “more than just a strategic ally, it is a beacon of democracy in one of the world’s most volatile regions” with a bilateral relationship “rooted in shared values: democracy, pluralism, innovation, and a mutual commitment to peace and security.”

She emphasized that she “fully support[s]” the current U.S.-Israel Memorandum of Understanding on military aid, without “additional conditions … militarily or otherwise.”

“While the U.S. and Israel may not always agree on certain issues, halting or conditioning aid is not the right mechanism to solve our disputes or pressure our key allies,” Fine continued.

Fine’s stance is largely similar to that expressed by Biss in a position paper he authored early in his campaign and reportedly submitted to AIPAC — when he was seeking support from the pro-Israel group — and released publicly in January, after he had pivoted toward a more hostile stance.

In his original paper, Biss said he would support continued aid to Israel under the MOU, and that he “looks forward to seeing a renewed, expanded Memorandum of Understanding” in the future, while adding that “all military aid to every nation must be compliant with U.S. law.”

Now, Biss supports an offensive weapons ban on Israel and the Block the Bombs Act, which imposes unprecedented restrictions and conditions on U.S. aid to Israel. Most recently, at a candidate forum, Biss went even further, saying he would not support any continued funding for arms to Israel, including the defensive Iron Dome system.

Fine noted in her paper that the current U.S. package of aid includes systems to protect Israeli civilians, as well as supports the U.S.’ own industry and national security. She also emphasized the various non-military benefits that the U.S. sees from its relationship with Israel — offering as one example a procedure developed in Israel that treats tremors from Parkinson’s disease, which she said her family had directly benefited from.

Addressing the war in Gaza, Fine condemned Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, its use of Palestinians as human shields and its abuse of Israeli hostages, adding that the “devastating war that followed [Oct. 7] has claimed the lives of far too many innocent Palestinian civilians, leaving countless families in heartbreak and grief.”

She said that Hamas must disarm and its leaders must be brought to justice, adding that additional aid to Gaza is also critical.

“The United States has an essential role to play – not in dictating outcomes, but in advancing a durable peace through diplomacy, humanitarian support, and partnerships with regional allies,” the paper reads. “We must remain clear-eyed about the threats, steadfast in our values, and committed to a future rooted in justice, safety, and hope for all.”

She called for the continued pursuit of a two-state solution and for the resumption of peace talks between the two sides.

She also rejected the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, which she said aims to “delegitimize Israel’s right to exist” and “undermines” peace by pushing for “economic warfare and the isolation of the Jewish people and the state of Israel.”

To address the threats from Iran, Fine called for “strong, diplomatic efforts” to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, and to address its ballistic missile program and backing of regional terrorism. “The stakes are too high to tolerate halfway measures,” she said.

“Maximum sanctions and economic pressures should be utilized to bring them to the table to fully abandon this program,” Fine continued. “If Iran reaches nuclear breakout or intelligence reveals that they intend to share the material and knowledge with terror groups, I support military action as a last resort.”

Fine said that any Iranian civilian nuclear program is “too risky,” and that a deal must include “maximum inspections” and that the U.S. should aim for “dismantlement of this sector.”

The state lawmaker also expressed support for the Abraham Accords, and said she would work in Congress to expand the agreement to include Saudi Arabia and others.

Addressing antisemitism at home, Fine emphasized the need to act against this “grave and worsening issue,” highlighting “systemic antisemitism issues” in universities and other institutions.

“Far beyond criticism of Israeli government policy, anti-Jewish narratives and rhetoric are being normalized in ways that are deeply worrisome,” Fine said. “It’s critical members of Congress be ready to stand up and push back on antisemitism wherever it is present, even when it is politically inconvenient.”

She said that she has been alarmed, as a parent, to see the spread of “antisemitic propaganda” online, which is making Jewish students afraid.

The paper highlights Fine’s work in the state Senate working to support and protect the Jewish community, a significant population in the district, to enhance connections between Illinois and Israel and to fight legislation that would harm the community. She emphasized that it’s “important to me to use my position to educate and bring forth policy to lend a voice to the Jewish community.”

“As a proud Jewish woman, the safety, security, and prosperity of the State of Israel are deeply personal issues to me. I grew up in a conservative synagogue, became a Bat Mitzvah in Israel, and my husband and I have raised our children with the values of Tikkun Olam,” Fine said. “The tenets of Judaism provide the foundations of my values and have guided me and my family.”

A poll of the race commissioned by the Evanston Roundtable and conducted by the Democratic firm Public Policy Polling released Tuesday showed Biss in the lead of the race at 24%, followed by Abughazaleh at 17% and Fine at 16%, with 22% of voters undecided.

The relatively close race has fueled concerns among some in the local Jewish community that attacks on Biss, like those recently launched by a super PAC believed to have pro-Israel backing, could help open a lane for the stridently anti-Israel Abughazaleh to win.