Morgan Ortagus joins U.S. mission to the U.N. after NSC shakeup

Morgan Ortagus, who joined the Trump administration as Steve Witkoff’s deputy Middle East special envoy, has now moved to a position at the U.S. mission to the United Nations, a State Department source told Jewish Insider.

A State Department directory lists Ortagus as a senior policy advisor at the mission to the U.N., according to a screenshot obtained by JI.

Ortagus left Witkoff’s office after a widespread purge of Israel and Iran officials at the National Security Council. Ortagus is close with Mike Waltz, President Donald Trump’s former national security advisor who is now his pick to serve as ambassador to the UN.

Ortagus served as the State Department spokesperson during Trump’s first term, becoming a familiar face advocating for the president’s foreign policy priorities.