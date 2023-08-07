Worthy Reads

⚖️ Who Will Live and Who Will Die: In the Washington Post, Daniella Greenbaum reflects on a federal jury’s recommendation of the death penalty for Robert Bowers, the man convicted of killing 11 people at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue in October 2018. “Since the days of the Mishnah, Jews have been debating and disagreeing about things as granular as the inner workings of sand worms and as monumental as the morality of capital punishment. There’s a reason children in Jewish schools are taught about the Talmud’s back-and-forth before they are taught any of its practical conclusions: We are a people who believe that the law must be in the hands of its practitioners, that the Torah is ‘not in heaven’ but here on Earth. We are taught that the victor of a debate is always truth, never one of the participants, and that debate is divine. I don’t know why Bowers murdered 11 people trying to commune with their god in peace. And I don’t know what the Sanhedrin, the ancient Jewish high court, would have decided about his fate. Some questions don’t have good answers. But we can’t be paralyzed by that ambiguity.” [WashPost]

🔥 Northern Exposure: In the Christian Science Monitor, Neri Zilber looks at the possibility of a confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah along the Lebanese border as tensions near a fever pitch. “More recently, near-daily provocations have taken place, with Hezbollah operatives attempting to sabotage the border fence and even firing an anti-tank missile at a disputed Israeli village that straddles the frontier. Nevertheless, says the security official, Israeli intelligence’s official assessment is that Mr. Nasrallah still does not want war but is using the increased friction on the border to erode Israeli deterrence and strengthen Hezbollah’s standing as Lebanon’s ‘true protector.’ Israeli officials assess the strategy as risky, but surmise that the Hezbollah leader may be gambling that any flare-up can be contained to a few days of fighting, similar to the many clashes between Israel and Gaza-based militants in recent years. ‘You know how something like this starts, but you don’t know how it ends,’ warns the security official. ‘But both sides don’t have an interest in a total war.’” [CSM]

🤝 The Reconcilers of Rehovot: The New York Times’ Patrick Kingsley and Gabby Sobelman spotlight the effort made by leaders in Rehovot, Israel, to find compromise among the city’s secular and religious residents. “Licenses to open on the Sabbath are granted to bars and restaurants north of a particular street, but not south of it. A major cultural center will close on the Sabbath, [Mayor Rahamim] Malul decided, but a stadium will stay open. Despite secular resistance, a new synagogue will open in a mostly secular neighborhood, but with only two floors instead of five. To make these deals, Rehovot relies in part on a dedicated mediation center. Established in 2011, the center has 50 mediators, who help resolve hundreds of community disputes each year. They host feuding groups in private rooms, attempting to broker truces between not just the religious and secular, but also sparring neighbors and couples, and residents who disagree on the judicial overhaul. Before Israelis gathered for this year’s Passover, the center published tips for families hoping to overcome their differences on the issue. ‘We have conflicts, we have challenges, and we are not hiding that,’ said Aviva Chalabi, the center’s director. ‘But my message is complexity is part of our life.’” [NYTimes]

🇮🇱 Clipping Israel’s Wings: In Forbes, Paul Iddon considers Israel’s military relationship with the U.S., following a comment by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant last week suggesting that the country was reliant on American fighter planes and Israeli pilots. “For decades, former Israeli Defense Minister Moshe Arens, who was also an aeronautical engineer, resented the decision, arguing that American pressure had essentially robbed Israel of the opportunity to compete with American aerospace giants (Israel had estimated there would be demand for up to 407 Lavis on the international export market). In 2010, he argued that had Israel pushed ahead with the project, it ‘would be operating the world’s most advanced fighter, upgraded over the years to incorporate operational experience and newer technology’ instead of going ‘hat in hand’ to the U.S. for F-35s costing approximately $150 million each. The special military relationship between the United States and Israel is, in many ways, incomparable to any other in the world. Gallant’s comment is a reminder that this relationship, as advantageous to Israel as it is, has rendered his country almost wholly dependent on the U.S. for its airpower, long a crucial pillar of Israel’s deterrence and [qualitative military edge].” [Forbes]