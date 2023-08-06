Jeffries to lead House Democrats on AIPAC-backed trip to Israel

The Democratic leader will lead a group of Democrats to the Jewish state this week

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD) are leading a delegation of 24 House Democrats to Israel this week, organized by the AIPAC-linked American Israel Education Foundation (AIEF).

This is Jeffries’ second visit to the Jewish state this year.

“With this trip, House Democrats reaffirm our commitment to the special relationship between the United States and Israel, one anchored in our shared democratic values and mutual geopolitical interests,” Jeffries, who will be taking his second trip to Israel this year, said in a statement.

“We will learn ways Congress can continue strengthening this alliance and enable peace and stability between Israel and its neighbors. As we listen and learn, we reiterate our ironclad commitment to the safety and security of Israel and to the existence of Israel as a prosperous and Jewish democratic state.”

According to the release from Jeffries’ office, topics will include countering Iran’s nuclear program, the two-state solution, judicial reform, terrorism and the Abraham Accords.