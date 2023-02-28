Worthy Reads

🇮🇱 Powder Keg: In an op-ed headlined “Netanyahu Is Shattering Israeli Society,” The New York Times’ Tom Friedman cautions that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu risks a series of crises that could topple his government. “Israel today is a boiler with way, way too much steam building up inside, and the bolts are about to fly off in all directions. Lethal attacks by Palestinian youths against Israelis are coinciding with an expansion of Israeli settlements and the torching of Palestinian villages by settlers, as well as with a popular uprising against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial power grab. Together they are threatening a breakdown in governance the likes of which we’ve never seen before in Israel.” [NYTimes]

📚 Literary Legend: The Atlantic’s Amy Weiss-Meyer spotlights author Judy Blume, who has enjoyed decades-long popularity among young readers. “I hadn’t planned to consult the subject of my story on the boring logistics of the visit, but those details were exactly what Blume wanted to discuss: what time my flight landed, where I was staying, why I should stay somewhere else instead. Did I need a ride from the airport? The advice continued once I arrived: where to eat, the importance of staying hydrated, why she prefers bottled water to the Key West tap. (Blume also gently coached me on what to do when, at dinner my first night, my water went down the wrong pipe and I began to choke. ‘I know what that’s like,’ she volunteered. ‘Bend your chin toward your chest.’) I’d forgotten to bring a hat, so Blume loaned me one for rides in her teal Mini convertible and a walk along the beach. When I hesitated to put it on for the walk, eager to absorb as much vitamin D as possible before a long New York winter, she said, ‘It’s up to you’ in that Jewish-mother way that means Don’t blame me when you get a sunburn and skin cancer. I put on the hat.” [TheAtlantic]

🗺️ Policy Prescription: In the Wall Street Journal, Walter Russell Mead suggests how the Biden administration could deter or mitigate conflict in the Middle East. “The U.S. can’t compel Iran and Russia to avoid actions that trigger a new Middle East war, but strong policy on our part still might deter them. Unfortunately for the Biden administration, that involves precisely the kind of hawkish Middle East posture that many Democrats — including senior Biden officials — viscerally loathe. The American approach to Saudi Arabia will have to move from a fist bump to wholehearted embrace. Drone attacks and other provocations by Iran and its allies against the Saudis, Emiratis and their neighbors will have to be met with the kind of American military response that leaves no doubt of our determination to prevail. The best way to avoid war, and to minimize direct American engagement should war break out, is to ensure that our Middle East allies have the power to defend themselves. We must make it unmistakably clear that we will ensure our allies win should hostilities break out. Nothing else will do.” [WSJ]

✋ Haley’s Pledge: In the New York Post, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, who launched her 2024 presidential campaign earlier this month, pledges to cut U.S. foreign aid “to fund anti-American countries and causes,” citing as one example American funding for the U.N. agency that supports Palestinians but has been cited numerous times for distributing antisemitic content. “As US ambassador to the United Nations, I saw how often anti-American countries bashed us in public then privately begged us for money. And I lost confidence in our leaders, who know what’s happening but keep letting our enemies pig out at the taxpayer trough. Year after year, Congress throws billions of dollars at our enemies and their allies, instead of focusing on America’s allies and our interests… At the UN, I put together a book of how much money we give other countries and how often they vote with us. It was eye-opening. We are giving huge amounts of cash to countries that vote against us most of the time. That doesn’t make sense. I’ll stop it. America can’t buy our friends. We’ll certainly never buy off our enemies. No country has a right to the American taxpayer’s money. Our leaders have a responsibility to protect our people and promote our interests. Our politicians aren’t doing that, all the way up to President Joe Biden. It’s about time we had a president who did.” [NYPost]



🕍 Under Abraham’s Tent: The Atlantic Council’s Marcy Grossman considers the broad implications of the opening of the Moses Ben Maimon Synagogue in Abu Dhabi’s Abrahamic Family House. “But if the synagogue rises to the occasion of its namesake, it will be much more than the center for Jewish life. It has the potential to be something greater: a global center for pluralism, culture, education, and engagement; a center for interfaith education, research, and engagement; a center that can create links between Jewish, Arab, and Christian communities within the UAE, across Arabia, and around the world. The Moses Ben Maimon Synagogue is not just another synagogue. It’s a synagogue in the UAE, where the motto is ‘Impossible is possible.’ It is a beacon of faith from a Muslim country demonstrating its values of peace and coexistence. It is also a beacon of light at a time when western antisemitism is at an all-time high. Perhaps, most significantly, it is a beacon of peace in the Middle East.” [AtlanticCouncil]