👋 Good Wednesday morning!

The Senate will vote today to pass the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, after approving a procedural vote yesterday by a vote of 86 to 13.

The 13 senators who voted against the measure were Sens. Mike Braun (R-IN), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Mike Lee (R-UT), Ed Markey (D-MA), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Rand Paul (R-KY), Rob Portman (R-OH), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Pat Toomey (R-PA), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Ron Wyden (D-OR).

The House approved a bill, along party lines, that would create a special envoy to monitor and combat Islamophobia.

Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai said Wednesday that he doesn’t accept any stalling on advancing a deal for a state-recognized egalitarian prayer section at the Western Wall, following a report that Israel has frozen its implementation — news that has troubled some religious leaders in the U.S. “I don’t accept it and I will do my best to advance the cabinet resolution about the Kotel — I see no reason to wait,” Shai told Jewish Insider’s Tamara Zieve.

A spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told JI that “no decision was made of the sort described in that report.” When pressed on whether the deal is still going ahead as planned, the spokesperson said that “it’s being discussed.”

Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch of the Stephen Wise Free Synagogue in Manhattan told JI he was “disappointed” but not surprised by the report, particularly coming just days after positive discussions he and others had with Shai on the subject in New York.