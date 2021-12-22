👋 Good Wednesday morning!

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett this morning in Jerusalem. The meeting focused on nuclear talks between Iran and European negotiators in Vienna.

“These days are pretty important. What happens in Vienna has profound ramifications for the stability of the Middle East and the security of Israel for the upcoming years. And that’s why it’s such a timely meeting,” Bennett said at the start of the meeting.

Sullivan said he was asked to make the trip now, “even just before Christmas, because at a critical juncture for both of our countries on a major set of security issues, it’s important that we sit together and develop a common strategy, a common outlook, and find a way forward that fundamentally secures your country’s interests and mine. And we believe those interests, like the values upon which our countries are built, are deeply shared and deeply felt.”

Earlier in the day, Sullivan held a working meeting with his Israeli counterpart, Eyal Hulata, and last night participated in a diplomatic working meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides and other senior officials joined the meetings with the president and prime minister.

U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malleytold CNN yesterday that time is running out for negotiations with Iran. “If they continue at their current pace, we have some weeks left but not much more than that, at which point, I think, the conclusion will be that there’s no deal to be revived,” Malley said.

Israel will be the first country in the world to administer a fourth COVID-19 vaccine. The country’s Pandemic Expert Committee decided to make the fourth shot available to adults over 60 and medical personnel. “This is wonderful news that will assist us in getting through the Omicron wave that is engulfing the world,” Bennett said. The government also announced a new series of restrictions to avoid overcrowded public spaces.

On Tuesday, leaders from local Jewish groups in Washington, D.C., met with the chancellor of the D.C. Public Schools and the director of the Mayor’s Office of Religious Affairs following an incident in which third-graders at a Capitol Hill elementary school were forced to reenact scenes from the Holocaust.

“This incident is one of the most disturbing that my colleagues and I have ever encountered,” Guila Franklin Siegel, associate director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington, told Jewish Insider. “We hope that DCPS completes its internal investigation in a timely fashion, so that we can better understand how a heinous incident like this could happen.” The meeting was also attended by representatives from the Anti-Defamation League and the American Jewish Committee.

The teacher at the center of the incident, Kimberlynn Jurkowski, was the school’s library media specialist. She was fired from a previous teaching job in 2013 following a conviction for her role in a $24,000 tutoring scandal and later stripped of her New Jersey teaching license. She was also charged with animal cruelty in 2019.