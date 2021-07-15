looking back

Michael Miller reflects on three decades of service to New York’s Jewish community

Michael Miller speaks during the Jewish solidarity march across the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City.

On July 1, Rabbi Michael Miller, the longtime CEO and executive vice president of the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, quietly stepped down from the organization to which he has dedicated half his life. Over more than three decades, the mild-mannered rabbi, 72, established himself — largely behind the scenes — as a deeply respected faith leader, writes Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel. But a week before his departure, Mayor Bill de Blasio saw to it that Miller got his due. Holding up a proclamation at a recent media briefing, the mayor proudly decreed “Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the City of New York as ‘Michael Miller Day.’”

Commanding influence: While Miller is hardly a household name in New York City, de Blasio’s enthusiastic tribute was a testament to the rabbi’s commanding influence in Jewish communal life and beyond. Beginning in the mid-1980s, Miller helped transform the JCRC into the city’s leading mainstream Jewish group. At a certain point, however, Miller concluded that it was time to move on. “I think that it’s the right time for a younger person to step in,” he said in a recent Zoom interview with JI from his office in Manhattan, shortly before retiring. His successor is Gideon Taylor, a commercial real estate executive who served as executive director of the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany. Miller now holds the title of CEO emeritus.

Rising progressivism: “The rise of political progressivism has been a significant challenge to the mainstream Jewish community, and part of what I believe we need to engage in is communication with influencers who are progressive,” Miller told JI of some of the organization’s more immediate concerns. “That’s one of the reasons why I’ve decided to step aside, because the vast majority of those progressive political figures and communal figures are much younger than I am and are going to be on the scene, most likely, for decades to come.”

Community engagement: Miller’s tenure at the JCRC ran parallel with five mayoral administrations. He recalled a meeting with Ed Koch, New York City’s former mayor, in the late ’80s. “The discussion was around Crown Heights,” Miller said, adding: “I said, ‘Mr. Mayor, Crown Heights is a tinderbox, and it’s not going to take very much for Crown Heights to explode.’” Koch, however, was the one who exploded. The mayor “tore into me for using that expression of ‘tinderbox’ because it was on his watch,” Miller told JI. “Well, it was just a couple of years later that yes, indeed, it was a tinderbox, and the place did explode,” referring to the three days of rioting that engulfed the Brooklyn neighborhood in the summer of 1991 and resulted in the death of a yeshiva student.

Looking back: In 1983, Miller, then a working rabbi, visited with refuseniks in the Soviet Union, smuggling in Judaica. “It was daunting,” he said of the trip, which he took alone. It was after that experience that Miller decided he wanted to dedicate his life to the Jewish community, not as a pulpit rabbi but as a Jewish organization professional. He was hired by the JCRC the following year and took over in 1986. Now 35 years later, Miller is the one handing the reins to his younger charge. “People say you love your job,” Miller said. “It’s impossible to love this kind of a job. The weight of the responsibility isn’t enjoyable. But it’s more of a mission, and that’s what I’ve committed myself to.”

in session

Power emphasizes Israeli role in clearing Gaza aid during latest congressional hearings

Samantha Power

In consecutive hearings on Wednesday, Samantha Power, the administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, emphasized the Israeli government’s role in approving future aid to Gaza, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.

On replay: Power said on multiple occasions across the two hearings, held by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee, that Israel’s department for Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) must approve any materials that are sent through the border crossing into the Gaza Strip, and that grantees, sub-grantees and sub-sub-grantees must pass “the most elaborate set of vetting procedures that [U.S. has] anywhere in the world.” Power said, “Anything that goes into Gaza… goes through that very stringent vetting process that the Israeli government itself presides over.”

Holdup: She also indicated that the Biden administration had been working to convince Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Jim Risch (R-ID) to lift his hold on millions in what she described as humanitarian aid to the Palestinians. Risch spokesperson Suzanne Wrasse denied that any of the aid Risch is holding is humanitarian aid as described by Power. “Despite suggestions to the contrary, Congress cannot hold humanitarian assistance… Any and all funds that were notified to meet urgent needs for food and medical necessities have been released. Senator Risch will continue to hold any funds to the Palestinians that could be used for their ‘pay to slay’ program,” Wrasse said.

Moving ahead: During the House hearing, Power detailed the status of the implementation of the Middle East Partnership for Peace Act, a program passed into law last year to foster people-to-people partnerships between Israelis and Palestinians. USAID designated Meghan Doherty, deputy assistant administrator of the Bureau for the Middle East, as the USAID official to oversee the program on a day-to-day basis, Power said, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) picked former Rep. Robert Wexler (D-FL) as the first MEPPA board member. The chair and ranking member of each of the four committees that oversee USAID, as well as the majority and minority leaders of each chamber, must now also select board members. USAID cannot begin distributing MEPPA funding until December.

Making progress: Powerfurther discussed ways in which USAID can contribute to U.S. efforts to strengthen and expand the recent normalization agreements between Israel and several Arab states. She suggested USAID could pursue trilateral international development projects in third countries through the memorandums of understanding USAID has with Israel, Qatar, Tunisia, Jordan, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

