Grace Meng vows to protect her constituents from rising hate

Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY), participated in a panel discussion, at the 2018 American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) Policy Conference, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., on Monday, March 5, 2018.

Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY) has earned a reputation over her eight years in office as a staunch ally of the Jewish community and a vocal advocate of pro-Israel causes. And last week she was named co-chair of the House Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism — an appointment she views as an opportunity to unite two seemingly disparate communities as incidents of antisemitism have increased alongside hate crimes against members of the Asian-American community. Meng spoke to Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel about her efforts and her views on a range of issues.

Bridge builder: “I represent a district that’s really diverse,” Meng, 45, the daughter of Taiwanese immigrants who represents Bayside, Flushing and Forest Hills, among other neighborhoods in Queens, told JI. “The heart of my district is Main Street, where on one side is a predominantly Asian community, and on the other side is a predominantly Jewish community.” And during her time in office, “I’ve always tried to find ways to bring the two communities or different communities in general closer together.”

Safety first: This past week, Meng held a virtual meeting with Gilad Erdan, Israel’s newly appointed ambassador to the U.N. and U.S. “I invited him to our district, so hopefully that will happen,” Meng said, adding that they discussed, among other things, her work securing nonprofit security grants for synagogues in her district. “Just in the last few days, we had a break-in at one of our local synagogues,” Meng told JI. “Fortunately, they had the equipment, like the cameras, to catch the perpetrator and to see exactly what happened, and luckily, no one was hurt. But this is something that is really important.”

Eye on Iran: With the debate over reentering the 2015 Iran deal heating up, Meng maintains that she has no regrets in bucking the party line at the time and voting against the original deal six years ago. “I know it wasn’t a popular opinion amongst my colleagues and my party at the time,” she said, “but I’ve never regretted that vote.” Now, as Biden weighs reentering the agreement, Meng is taking a wait-and-see approach, signing on to a bipartisan letter this week loosely laying out a middle path on how to proceed on rapprochement with Iran. “I know there’s a lot of pressure on President Biden to rejoin the deal, and I understand that we want to show the world that diplomacy is back,” Meng acknowledged. “But it’s very complicated, it’s not going to be easy, and we can’t just automatically settle back into the agreement. So I’m just pushing for slow, cautious and measured actions on the side of all parties, and to make sure that any deal that we head into is based on the situation today, what’s on the ground.”

Cuomo’s case: Meng’s profile in state and federal politics is rising after nearly a decade in Congress, leading to speculation that she may outgrow the seat in the near future. A recent Politico article posited that Meng could prevail in the next gubernatorial race as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces mounting accusations of sexual impropriety. “I was honored to be mentioned amongst many of my qualified colleagues,” Meng said of the mention, leaving it at that. While some Democratic lawmakers have called for the governor to resign, Meng has taken a characteristically more cautious approach. “I’ve called for an investigation that is independent,” she said. “I support our attorney general. I want to make sure that she has the opportunity to conduct that investigation. The allegations are disturbing, but he is also entitled to due process. So for now, I’m reserving further judgment until after the investigation.”

